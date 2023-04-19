Micro Labs’ Chairman and Managing Director Dilip Surana has purchased a property in Bengaluru for ₹66 crore, according to the registration documents seen by businessline.

The property, located in Sampangiram Nagar, has a land area of 12,043.22 square feet with a constructed house measuring 8,373.99 square feet.

The property is an old one dating back to seventies and was part of a larger assets partitioned in 1995, according to the documents accessed by data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

Sampangiram Nagar is situated in the electronic city, a popular residential area, having evolved over the years with high rises replacing sprawling bungalows. It is in the vicinity of other affluent localities such as Vasanth Nagar, Malleshwaram and Rajajinagar.

