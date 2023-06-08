Mista Infra, a real estate company in the space of mixed-use development projects, has signed a partnership with Malaysia-based Mutiara Quattro, to launch its first project in East Bengaluru, Mista Sri City, a 156 meters tall commercial tower.

The project will be an integrated township comprising residential and commercial towers and is said to be the tallest commercial project in South India, according to the company.

“We aim to redefine modern structures and deliver high-quality properties for commercial establishments, homebuyers, and investors. Our goal is to establish a comprehensive ecosystem that fosters mutual growth for businesses and ensures comfort for residents,” said Anil Kumar Badam, Founder, and CEO, Mista Infra.

Mutiara Quattro will provide strategic investment support for the projects of Mista Infra across the country, apart from consultation on design and construction management. The international partnership would enable the real estate company to secure strategic investments for all its projects, the company said.

“This collaboration aligns with our mission to keep up the momentum for the growth and development of the communities we serve. Over the next decade, we plan to invest ₹3,000 crore in tier-1 and tier-2 cities, further propelling economic progress. We are confident that our strategic support and advice on design and engineering optimization will contribute to achieving structural excellence for the tallest commercial marvel in South India,” said Alif Ali, Director, Mutiara Quattro.