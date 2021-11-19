Parsvnath Developers, Unity Buildwell tie-up to develop shopping mall in Delhi

Parsvnath Developers Limited has entered into a Limited Liability Partnership Agreement with Unity Buildwell Limited to developa high-end shopping mall Near Netaji Subhash Place Metro Station in Delhi.

The land measuring 28,400 sq. mtrs. was allotted by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited on a BOT basis, having a potential of 4,00,000 sq. ft. (approx.) leasable area. "The construction and development work at the Project site has commenced after obtaining all the requisite sanctions and approvals in respect of the Project, including the approval of DMRC for development of the Project by Unity Parsvnaths LLP," the company said in a stock-exchange disclosure.