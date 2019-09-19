PMRDA to use Swiss help to build carbon-neutral township

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) today signed a MOU with 2000Watt Smart City Association (2000WSCA) for development of carbon-neutral, smart townships in Pune.

The smart township model will be designed on the structure of townships in Switzerland. The carbon-neutral townships will consist of 12 different themes which will focus on specialised areas such asagricultural cluster, emerging technology and tourism, fintech, start-ups and healthcare.

To reduce carbon emission and enhance energy sufficiency in its approach towards development of Pune, the PMRDA along with 2000WSCA, which is authorised to represent 2000WattSite, an intellectual property of Swiss Federal Office of energy of Swiss Confederation will plan and develop a carbon-neutral sustainable township, which will provide environment-friendly and better living to its inhabitants and enhance trade of innovative technologies.

2000Watt Smart City, a new label developed under this agreement, will be the combination of 2000WattSite and Smart City India regulatory guidelines. The label will create new joint intellectual property of 2000WSCA and PMRDA for its application in Maharashtra.

Othmar Hardegger, Consul General of Switzerland, Mumbai said, “ “We have developed a strategy to support India in establishing carbon-neutral smart townships and will work closely with PMRDA. For Smart City project, Maharashtra is an important place and Pune in particular is a focal point for investment as the economy here is attractive. I am optimistic the project will attract investors from India and Switzerland.”