Prestige Group has announced that it handed over the ₹1,000-crore high-rise luxury residential project–The Prestige Tranquil—in Hyderabad. The 7.85-acre project at Kokapet comprises of four towers with 859 units.

“The price of the units ranges from ₹1.80 crore to ₹2.30 crore. We could complete the project six months well before the scheduled deadline,” a Prestige Group executive said in a statement on Wednesday.

The group, which has operations in 12 cities, completed 281 projects with an aggregate developed area of 16.60 million square feet. “We are currently executing 57 ongoing projects with a projected developed area of 7.7 crore sq ft in different parts of the country. We are planning to start 44 new projects spanning 9.7 crore sq ft of developed space,” Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director of Prestige Group, said in the statement.

