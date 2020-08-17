Quikr Realty empanelled by SEBI to liquidate properties of stressed companies

Quikr Realty (formerly HDFC Realty), an online-to-offline brokerage business, has been empanelled by SEBI to conduct the e-auction and disposal of stressed assets of various companies.

The multi-year empanellment, which is renewed for another five years, will leverage Quikr Realty’s builder relationships across 22 cities and over 4,800 brokers in its network to oversee real estate e-auctions, and the transaction mandate includes ₹7,000 crore worth stressed properties, said the firm.

Quikr Realty's earlier associations with SEBI included the liquidation of Pearls Agrotech Corporation, Sahara and Unitech assets.

Quikr Realty said it has also been recognised as the only company to be appointed by the Maharashtra government to conduct e-auction process for properties. It has facilitated marketing, bid management, e-auction and transaction advisory services for prominent banks and housing finance companies as well, the company added.