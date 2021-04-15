Real estate sector attracts PE investments of $3,241 m in January-March 2021: Knight Frank India

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
The real estate segment attracted private equity (debt + equity) investments of $3,241million across 19 deals in Q1 of 2021 (January – March) period, according to Knight Frank India research report.
During the period, investments in the sector grew 16 times compared to $199 million in Q1 of 2020. In value terms, investments were 80 per cent of that witnessed in full year 2020 and 48 per cent of full year 2019.
The strong momentum in Q1 2021 was due to two major factors: a spill-over of certain deals from 2020 and the rise in investor confidence due to the drop in Covid-19 infections during early parts of the quarter, which had created some ripples of positivity in the economy. The sustainability of the momentum in investors’ sentiments will, therefore, depend on how soon the second wave of infection subsides and also the pace of vaccination.
Of the total PE investments in real estate, the office segment attracted 71 per cent share, followed by retail at 15 per cent, residential and warehousing with 7 per cent each respectively.
Residential (debt + equity) real estate assets in Hyderabad received investments worth $11million with two major deals, whilst the 1.8 million sq ft of office space saw equity investment of $143 million.
Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, in a statement said, “The deal street market of Indian real estate witnessed an impressive surge in both value and volume of private equity investments in the first quarter of 2021, when compared to the entire year of 2020. Office assets continue to be the preferred segment attracting over 70 per cent investments in Q1 2021 as the segment moves towards maturity, which includes sustained demand, stability in rental income and change in ownership profile over long-term. Investors are expecting demand to recuperate faster as the pace of vaccination increases.”
Baijal said, “While Q1 2021 has been an encouraging quarter for PE investments, the upward trajectory can be impacted by the rising second wave of Covid-19 infections in India which started in the month of April 2021. The sustainability of revival in investor sentiments will depend on how soon the second wave of infection subsides and the pace of vaccination.”
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...