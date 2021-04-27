Real Estate

Realistic Realtors leases 2 lakh sq ft warehouse in Sonepat

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 27, 2021

Vestige Marketing, the lessee, has decided to set up a warehouse for consistent distribution of goods

Commercial real estate advisory firm Realistic Realtors Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it has leased out a 2 lakh sq ft warehouse in Sonepat to Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd.

Vestige Marketing is a direct-selling company that deals in wellness products. “Increased online commerce since the pandemic has resulted in an increase in shipping firms, driving up warehousing demand. As a result, we decided to set up a warehouse to ensure secure and consistent distribution of goods to society,” Surinder Suri, DGM - Administration & Liasion, Vestige Marketing, said in a statement.

“Sonepat region became our preferred choice because of its close proximity to the National Highway,” he added.

The national capital region has emerged as the most favoured Warehousing destination due to the connectivity it provides with various states, the statement said.

