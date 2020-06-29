Realtors seek interest rate cut, EMI waiver boosting buyer sentiment

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
The real estate developer community has appealed to the government to help reduce the home loan interest rate to 5 per cent and raise the limit for affordable housing prices to ₹75 lakh.
The government should also waive equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for 24 months and reduce ready reckoner rates to make the stamp duty affordable, according to an online petition to Prime Minister filed by the Credai Action Committee.
The online petition, which is live now and has already raised nearly 38,000 signatures, has also sought the Finance Minister and RBI’s immediate attention to the industry’s issues. These measures would help in reviving consumer sentiment in the real estate sector, said Ajay Ashar, spokesperson for the committee, adding that raising the affordable housing prices limits would help the sector avail 1 per cent GST.
At present, the home loan interest rate is about 8 per cent, while the affordable housing prices are limited at ₹45 lakh.
The Indian economy is consumption-driven and resumption of purchase of houses will rekindle the real estate sector, which, in turn, will reboot about 300 industries and lead to the generation of more than 5 crore jobs across the country, Ashar said.
ALSO READ: Finance Minister to study realtors’ debt woes with fresh, open mind: Credai
“Homebuyers actually hold the key for the revival of real estate which will, in turn, boost the economy,” said Rajesh Prajapati, founder president of Credai MCHI Raigad unit.
The sluggish demand has crippled the industry for close to two years now, while the Covid-19 triggered lockdowns have further worsened the crisis.
Earlier, stressing that the homebuyers’ interests will be protected in view of the delays in completion of projects arising out of the lockdowns, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has assured city-based NGO Samachar Foundation that the issues faced by the developer community will also be looked into.
ALSO READ: PMO to look into realty crisis, protect buyers’ interest
The Credai Action Committee has also suggested an increase in limit of principal deduction on housing loan under Section 80C to ₹2.5 lakh, raise interest deduction under Section 24 on housing loan for homebuyers to ₹10 lakh and scrapping of the capital gains tax for residential properties held for a period of longer than one year to allow them time to reinvest after serious thought.
Pointing out that the ready reckoner or circle rates are unrealistic and even more than the prevailing market prices, the committee called for rationalisation of these rates. Ready reckoner or circle rates are fixed by various State governments to form a basis for levying stamp duty and the reduction will benefit the governments due to the high volumes the consumption will generate.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extend their rally; traders should remain watchful
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...