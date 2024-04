Real estate company, TARC Ltd, saw a 200 per cent y-o-y growth in pre-sales to ₹1,612 crore for FY24, while annual collection to date stood at ₹415 crore.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2024, sales was ₹1,281 crore, up 600 per cent y-o-y.

The company, in a statement announcing Q4 updates, said the increase is attributable “largely to the success of TARC Kailasa, located in New Delhi”. Construction work for TARC Kailasa is underway.