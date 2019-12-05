Sobha launches its first online ‘Click2Buy’ Home Expo

Sobha Limited, Bengaluru-based real estate developer, launched ‘Click2Buy’ Home Expo to celebrate its 25th year in business. The Expo features 25 plus projects from nine cities in India. The three-day window scheduled from December 14 to 16 is expected to feature free-to-watch knowledge sessions from company’s top leadership team, industry guests and patrons, helping home buyers take smart decisions.

Ravi Menon, Chairman, Sobha Limited, said, “ Click2Buy Home Expo, Winter Edition 2019, is our first online home buying platform where we are showcasing some of our marquee projects pan-India. The aim is to communicate our value proposition to a wider audience.” JC Sharma, Managing Director and Vice-Chairman, said, “Customer-centricity is at the core of our functioning, and Click2buy Home Expo is an attempt towards bridging the gap between Sobha and its stakeholders spread globally.”