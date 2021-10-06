Real Estate

Sobha's Q2 sales bookings up 49 per cent at ₹ 1,030 cr on improved demand

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 06, 2021

The demand is likely to sustain in the second half of the financial year

Bengaluru-based real estate firm Sobha Ltd on Wednesday said it has clocked 49 per cent growth in sales bookings at ₹1,030.2 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal on better housing demand.

The company had sold properties worth ₹ 689.9 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Sobha informed that sales bookings in volume terms rose to 13,48,864 square feet in Q2 of this fiscal from 8,91,700 square feet in the same quarter of last financial year. Sobha's sales bookings rose to ₹ 1,713.1 crore during April-September of this fiscal year from ₹ 1,177.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In the entire last fiscal year 2020-21, Sobha had clocked sales bookings of ₹ 3,137.2 crore.

"With festive season coming in and our planned new launches in the coming quarters, we are expected to sustain momentum in the second half of the financial year," Sobha said in the filing.

During the second quarter of FY'22, Sobha said it has achieved best-ever sales volume at sustainable price realisation.

"This was primarily driven by good sales numbers achieved in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Pune and GIFT CITY. The Kerala region has shown improved sales performance as compared to Q1 FY'22. It could have done better but for the prolonged impact of Covid second wave," the company said.

Published on October 06, 2021

