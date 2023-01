Strata, a platform that enables investments in commercial projects, has raised ₹76 crore for a 39,000 square feet office asset in Navi Mumbai. The property has been pre-leased for 6.5 years and has a tenant lock-in period of 5.5 years. The committed cash flows from the tenants ensure investors a gross entry yield of 9.1 per cent with a targeted internal rate of return of 12.7 per cent, the company said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit