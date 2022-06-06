Tata Power to set up charging stations at Kolte-Patil properties

Tata Power, India’s largest EV charging solutions provider, has partnered with Pune-based real estate developer Kolte-Patil Developers to set up electric vehicle charging stations across its projects in Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Electric vehicle owners across Kolte-Patil properties will have access to a 24x7 charging, monitoring and e-payments facility through Tata Power’s EZ Charge mobile app.

Gurinder Singh Sandhu, Chief – New Business Services, Tata Power said, “Our technical prowess in the EV charging space, together with Kolte Patil Developers’ wide client base across key metros cities, would pave the way for rapid adoption of electric vehicles.”

In March, Tata Power joined hands with Rustomjee Group to provide similar EV charging solutions across its residential and commercial projects in Mumbai.

Tata Power claims to be India’s leading provider of EV charging solutions, with over 1500 public and semi-public EV chargers installed and another 550+ chargers in various stages of installation.

The company also has a network of 13,000+ home chargers (for private use) and 200+ bus charging points installed across India.