Telangana Government has doubled the accident insurance for construction workers from the current ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh effective August 1, 2023.

The digital identity cards will be issued with a validity of 10 years, as per the decision taken jointly by the ministries of labour and health.

According to T Harish Rao, the Minister for Finance & Health, the construction workers could also avail of free treatment under the Aarogyasri scheme up to ₹10 lakh for various ailments.

All construction workers should obtain digital identity cards with due application to ensure access to all facilities being extended by the government, the minister said while speaking at an event organised for construction workers.