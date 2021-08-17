TN enhances approval powers of LPA at Coimbatore, other districts

The Local Planning Authority at Coimbatore and other districts have been given enhanced powers for granting planning permission for buildings, approval of layouts and subdivision of land.

This is in response to a plea made by the CREDAI Coimbatore, which represented the State Government to increase the approval powers of the Local Planning Authority (LPA) at Coimbatore.

In response to its representation dated August 3, 2021, the Director of Town & Country Planning, Chennai, has issued a circular dated August 14, 2021, said a statement of CREDAI, Coimbatore.

“This is a step in the right direction and will contribute to the faster economic growth of Coimbatore and other districts. The move would significantly benefit the general public in getting faster approvals,” Gugan Ilango, President CREDAI Coimbatore.

Under the new guidelines, residential, commercial and institutional use buildings where the total FSI area of all the structures put together does not exceed 2,500 sq mtrs can be granted permission at the LPA. The earlier limit for approval was only 1,500 sq mtrs.

In the case of industrial buildings in plots other than SIPCOT/ SIDCO, buildings up to a total FSI area of 2,500 sq mtrs can be approved by LPA.

Powers for approval of layouts/ subdivision of land have been enhanced to 5 acres in urban areas of Corporations, Municipalities and Town Panchayats and to ten acres in respect of rural areas within village panchayats, it said.