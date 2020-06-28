Real Estate

Vrihis Properties buys Jet Airways’ Bandra Kurla office premises for ₹490 crore

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 28, 2020 Published on June 28, 2020

Jet Airways office at BKC Mumbai.   -  The Hindu

Brookfield Asset Management's subsidiary, Vrihis Properties Pvt Ltd, has purchased Jet Airways' office premises at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) In Mumbai for ₹490 crore.

Late evening on Saturday, Jet Airways Resolution professional informed the exchanges that Vrihis Properties Pvt Ltd was the successful bidder. Vrihis, is owned by Brookfield.

“The company has decided to accept the offer of the Successful Bidder for the transfer of the immovable Property, at a price of ₹490 crore. An auction was held on Friday, where multiple parties bid for the approximately 1.70 lakh square feet of third and fourth floors of the building Jet Airways Godrej BKC along with the right to use 138 car parking spaces. The reserve price for potential bidders was set at ₹490 crore.

The proceeds from the sale will be utilised as per the directions of the NCLT, Delhi, Principal Bench in its order dated June 11, 2020.”

The said property was mortgaged to twice in September 2017 and February 2018 respectively by Jet Airways to HDFC Ltd against a loan. Eventually, in April 2019, the airline went belly up and wasn’t able to pay up to HDFC among other operational and financial creditors and was dragged to the NCLT.

Published on June 28, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Mumbai
real estate
Jet Airways (India) Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
35 lakh houses handed over to beneficiaries under PMAY-Urban: Hardeep Singh Puri