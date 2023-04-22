Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan raked in ₹15.81 crore in net box office collections in India on opening day, which was a non-holiday pre-Eid Friday. Industry will be closely looking at how the numbers stack up for the weekend with the country celebrating Eid on Saturday.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film opened in over 4,500 screens in India and over 1,200 screens in overseas territories. Stating that the film has been underwhelming on Day-1 compared to his other Eid releases, Adarsh added on Twitter that the movie had a “weak” start in metros but mass pockets were better.

“Extremely important for biz to jump multi-fold today [#Eid]… Friday ₹ 15.81 cr. #India biz. #KBKJ (sic),” he tweeted.

Over the years, Khan’s movies have been timed for Eid release usually garnering big opening collections. KBKJ is his first Eid release in post-Covid times.

In 2019, Salman Khan’s Eid release Bharat had earned ₹42.30 crore on the first day of release, while Race 3 in 2018 had garnered ₹29.17 crore on opening day. Other Eid releases starring Khan include Tubelight, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger, Bodyguard and Dabangg

“This is the actor’s first film in the post Covid era, as his earlier lead film – Radhe was released on TVOD/OTT in 2021. In terms of lifetime box office, we estimate the net box office collection to be lower than average lifetime collections of Salman’s earlier films as content seems to be below par and mere star power is not enough to propel healthy box office in the post Covid era, due to change in audience consumption and habits,” noted Karan Taurani, Senior Vice-President, Elara Capital in a report on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, PVR Ltd said the movie marks Khan’s return to the big screen in a leading role after four years.

“We are thrilled with the buzz surrounding the release of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and are anticipating a great opening weekend at PVR INOX. Salman Khan has a track record of delivering blockbusters on Eid, and we’re confident that this movie will be no exception. This movie promises to be a great family entertainer, and we are confident that it will be loved by audiences of all ages,” he added.

