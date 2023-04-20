Revenues of the South Indian film industry have nearly doubled year-on-year to over ₹7,000 crore in 2022, which accounts for 52 per cent of revenues of the pan-Indian film industry, according to a report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern region here on Wednesday.

The report ‘South India: Setting Benchmarks for the Nation in Media & Entertainment’ was released at the inaugural session of the second edition of CII DAKSHIN, a two-day summit for the media and entertainment industry in South India.

As per the report, revenues of the south Indian film industry comprising Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam almost doubled to ₹7,836 crore in 2022 from ₹3,988 crore in 2021. Revenues of the Indian film industry in 2022 are pegged at ₹15,000 crore.

Within the southern market, the Tamil film industry topped the list with ₹2,950 crore in revenues followed by Telugu (₹2,500 crore), Kannada (₹1,570 crore), and Malayalam (₹816 crore).

The report said Tamil and Telugu film industries were dominating the South Indian film business a few years ago. But it all changed in 2022 with the release of several blockbusters films in other languages as well.

“Kannada films ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and ‘Kantara’ redefined the market scope of Kannada cinema by registering never-imagined box office collection numbers while Malayalam cinema grew well both in domestic and overseas theatrical markets,” the report noted.

The report added that director SS Rajamouli’s RRR alone earned ₹1,200 crore at the box office for Telugu cinema, the back-to-back hits of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvam (part 1) bolstered the Tamil cinema collections.

Revenue streams

Revenue of the film industry is arrived at by adding earnings from multiple streams including domestic state theatrical revenues, other state theatrical revenues, overseas theatrical revenues, satellite rights, digital or OTT rights, and other language dubbing rights.

While Telugu cinema recorded the highest state theatrical revenues at ₹850 crore, Tamil cinema dominated the OTT and Satellite rights with ₹807 crore and ₹580 crore revenues respectively.

Movie releases

2022 saw a total of 916 movie releases in the four south Indian languages including in both theatre and OTT platforms. Interestingly, Malayalam cinema saw the highest number of movie releases at 259 films followed by Telugu (227), Tamil (225), and Kannada (207).

