Making a cricket match carbon neutral: Schneider Electric ties up with Rajasthan Royals

Schneider Electric has entered into an agreement with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals to plant 17,000 trees in the next six months.

The move to plant saplings is aimed at neutralising carbon-dioxide emitted during the IPL match to be played between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. A typical IPL cricket match emits about 10,000 tonnes of carbon-dioxide equivalent.

Schneider Electric will work with multiple agencies to undertake the plantation , and efforts will be made to sequester this carbon emission over 30 years to make the match carbon neutral by 2052, said the company.

Rajasthan Royals has pledged to be a GreenYodha and play a pivotal role in transforming cricket into an environment-friendly game.

A sustainability initiative of Schneider Electric, GreenYodha aims to build a team of conscious citizens, organisations and businesses, who will unite in adopting collective climate-friendly actions and solutions.

Ranjit Barthakur, Chairperson, Rajasthan Royals, said the association would educate fans around the globe about environmental issues, while also encouraging them to be climate conscious.

The far-reaching aim is to help Schneider find ways to create a sustainable future for society using cricket as the vehicle, he said.

Managing Director, Schneider Electric India, Anil Chaudhry, said “through this partnership with Rajasthan Royals, we want to show billions of people, viewing this match, that cricket can go green and be sustainable”.

Knowledge partners C-Balance and Nangia Andersen LLP, who were brought on board for this initiative, calculated the carbon footprint of the match and offered the offset strategy for neutralising the carbon emission, respectively.