Booster dose effective against Omicron Covid variant, UK study finds

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
A third booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine provides 70-75 per cent protection against symptomatic infection from the Omicron variant, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday.
In its latest technical briefing, the agency said that two doses of both the Oxford/AstraZeneca — administered in India as Covishield — and Pfizer/BioNtech vaccines provide “much lower levels” of protection against symptomatic infection compared to the currently dominant Delta variant of Covid-19.
However, a third top-up dose does seem to boost immunity against the new Omicron variant, based on an analysis of data from 581 Omicron cases.
Also see: New York's Covid-19 surge is back and so is its mask mandate
“The preliminary data showed that effectiveness against the new Omicron variant appears to increase considerably in the early period after a booster dose, providing around 70-75 per cent protection against symptomatic infection. Due to the early nature of the findings, all estimates are subject to significant uncertainty and are subject to change,” it said.
Health experts reiterated that vaccines were still likely to offer good protection against severe Covid which required hospital treatment.
Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation, UKHSA, said, “These early estimates should be treated with caution but they indicate that a few months after the second jab, there is a greater risk of catching the Omicron variant compared to Delta strain.”
Also see: India reports 9 new cases of Covid Omicron variant, total now at 32
“We expect the vaccines to show higher protection against the serious complications of Covid-19, so if you haven’t yet had your first two doses please book an appointment straight away,” she added.
She highlighted the current guidance of working from home where possible, consistently wearing masks in crowded or enclosed spaces, washing hands regularly, and isolating and getting tested if you feel unwell as vitally important in reducing the impact of Covid-19.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...