Covid deaths cross 1,000-mark in Telangana

The total number of deaths due to Covid-19 has crossed the 1,000-mark (1,005) in Telangana as nine persons succumbed to the viral infection on Wednesday.
The case fatality rate stands at 0.60 per cent (the number of people who died versus the total number of cases reported so far) as against the national average of 1.62 per cent.
The State reported 2,159 new positive cases, taking the total number of cases so far to 1.65 lakh, according to G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health (Government of Telangana).
As many as 2,108 patients recovered from the infection on Wednesday, taking the total number of recovered patients so far to 1.33 lakh.
At 80.94 per cent, the recovery rate (the number of people who recovered from the infection versus the number of people infected in all) in the State surpassed the national average of 78.59 per cent.
The State has 30,443 active positive cases, with 23,674 patients taking treatment in home or institutional isolation, Srinivasa Rao said in a media bulletin issued on Thursday.
The State tested 53,094 samples on Wednesday and the results of 1,032 persons are awaited.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 318 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy district with 176, Nalgonda district with 141 cases and Siddipet district with 132 cases, the bulletin said.
