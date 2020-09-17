Global Covid-19 cases to soon surpass 30 million, according to Reuters tally

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Global coronavirus cases are expected to pass 30 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic showing no signs of slowing.
India was firmly in focus as the latest epicentre, although North and South America combined accounted for almost half of the global cases.
Global new daily case numbers reached record levels in recent days and deaths neared 1 million as the international race to develop and market a vaccine heated up.
The official number of global coronavirus cases is now more than five times the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to World Health Organization data.
Around the world, there have been almost 1 million deaths, considered a lagging indicator given the two-week incubation period of the virus. That has well exceeded the upper range of 2,90,000 to 6,50,000 annual deaths linked to influenza.
India on Wednesday became only the second country in the world, after the US, to record more than 5 million cases.
The world’s second most populous country has been reporting more new daily cases than the US since mid-August and accounts for just over 16 per cent of global known cases.
The US has about 20 per cent of all global cases, although it has just 4 per cent of the world’s population. Brazil, the third worst-hit country, accounts for roughly 15 per cent of global cases.
It took 18 days for global cases to surge from 25 million to more than 30 million. It took 20 days for the world to go from 20 million to 25 million and 19 days to go from 15 million to 20 million.
The global rate of new daily cases is slowing, reflecting progress in constraining the disease in many countries, despite a few big surges.
Health experts stress that official data almost certainly under-reports both infections and deaths, particularly in countries with limited testing capacity.
The race to develop and bring to market a novel coronavirus vaccine has grown increasingly frenetic in recent weeks with about 200 candidates in development globally.
US President Donald Trump has said his country could have a vaccine ready for distribution before the US election on November 3, while a Chinese health official this week said China may have a vaccine ready for public use as early as November.
