Fried food linked to high rsk of heart disease, stroke: Study

A new study has revealed that fried-food intake is associated with an elevated risk of major heart disease and stroke.

The study, published in the journal Heart, found that the risk rises with each additional 114 g weekly serving.

The researchers stated that it is clear that the Western diet doesn’t support good cardiovascular health. However, it is not clear exactly what contribution fried food might make to the risks of serious heart disease and stroke.

For the study, the authors pooled data from different years and carried out a retrospective study.

The report stated that a 28 per cent heightened risk of major cardiovascular events was associated with with the lowest category of weekly fried food consumption as compared with a 22 per cent heightened risk of coronary heart disease; a 37 per cent heightened risk of heart failure.

These risks substantially increased by 3 per cent, 2 per cent, and 12 per cent, respectively, in tandem with each additional 114 g weekly serving. Frying also boosts the production of chemical by-products involved in the body’s inflammatory response. Foods sucha as fried chicken and french fries, are usually high in added salt, and often accompanied by sugar-sweetened drinks, particularly when served in fast-food restaurants, the authors of the study added.