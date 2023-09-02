As Aditya-L1 begins its 1.5-m-km voyage towards the Sun, two Hyderabad-based companies waited with bated breath. The two companies - - Ananth Technologies and MTAR Technologies - - played their bit.

Ananth Technologies chipped in several avionics packages, including on-board computers, Star sensors, Modular EED systems and payload DC-DC converters.

For PSLV-C57, the ISRO’s trusted bull worker that launched Aditya-L1 into the historic journey, Ananth Technologies supplied 48 sub-systems such as SARB, NGCP, Quad SBU, tracking transponder and various other interface units and did complete Assembly, Integration and Testing (AIT).

“The PSLV-C57 is the seventh launch vehicle successfully integrated by ATL team and five more launch vehicles are currently under integration,” Subba Rao Pavuluri, Chairman and Managing Director of ATL, said.

“We are proud to announce our partnership with ISRO in the prestigious Aditya-L1 programme. This is set to drive ground-breaking advancements in space exploration and satellite technology, enhancing India’s position in the global space industry,” he said.

The Aditya-L1 Program, initiated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), focuses on studying the Sun and its effects on space weather, solar disturbances, and their impact on Earth. This mission, named after the Sun God ‘Aditya,’ aims to better understand our star and its influence on our planet.

ATL is headquartered in Hyderabad, with dedicated facilities in Thiruvananthapuram for the fabrication, assembly, testing, and supply of advanced electronic packages, computer systems, and various sub-systems for launch vehicles. ATL has established extensive facilities for satellite manufacturing in Bengaluru.

Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director, MTAR Technologies Limited, said the company supplied major systems such as liquid propulsion engines, electro-pneumatic modules, propulsion systems and satellite valves.

“We also supplied safety couplers, ball screws for launch vehicle actuation systems, connector assemblies, actuation systems hardware, nose cone, among others for PSLV-C57 launch vehicle used for the mission,” he said.