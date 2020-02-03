NBRC scientists pave the way for a better understanding of Autism

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
Autism or Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neuro-developmental disorder where brain development goes awry, while Intellectual Disability (ID) is another neurodevelopmental disorder in which the patient displays low intelligence quotient (IQ) with decreased ability to learn, reason, make decisions and solve problems.
Both ASD and ID pose a substantial socio-economic burden on a global scale. However, there is no human-based models to study them. Consequently, there is a lack of knowledge of their pathophysiology, which is essential to design treatment strategies.
Researchers at the National Brain Research Centre at Manesar, Gurugram, have now filled the gap. They have developed a human-based model that could help study how the brain develops, particularly about neurons and what goes awry during brain development.
MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are small Ribonucleic Acid molecules. They are present inside every cell, from plants to humans. They regulate the expression of genes and thus control protein expression in cells. They are expressed in great numbers in a developing nervous system. Among other things, they play an essential role in determining the fate of stem cells, which are present in everyone’s brain and popularly known as human neural stem cells. However, scientists have not been able to figure out the exact manner by which they affect the stem cells.
The scientists at NBRC have used their new model to investigate the role of miRNA-137, a brain enriched miRNA, in determining the fate of human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived neural stem cells (hiNSCs). The iPSC derived NSCs are considered as ideal models to study neurodevelopmental disorders because one can derive iPSCs from patient’s blood, and it is possible to induce NSCs from them. They chose to research miRNA-137 since it is downregulated in ASD and ID.
Leader of the study team, Dr. Yogita K. Adlakha said, ”Our study demonstrated the crucial roles of miRNA-137 in determining the fate of human neural stem cells, with an elaboration of underlying molecular mechanism. It provides the first evidence that miRNA-137 inhibits proliferation of human neural stem cells while enhancing their differentiation towards neurons. The mitochondria are the powerhouse of a cell. During the study, we observed that miRNA-137 accelerates not only mitochondrial biogenesis, but also induces mitochondrial fusion and fission events. This resulted in increased mitochondrial content which is necessary for the newly born neurons. We propose that neural stem cell differentiation induced by miRNA-137 may facilitate the design of treatments for ageing-associated neurodegenerative diseases and ASD and ID”.
The researchers have submitted a report on their work to the international peer-reviewed journal “Stem Cells”, and it has been accepted for publication. The team included Asha S. Channakkar, Tanya Singh, Bijay Pattnaik, Kamika Gupta, and Pankaj Seth besides Yogita K. Adlakha.
Twitter handle: @ndpsr
(India Science Wire)
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...