Researchers utilise Google Trends to examine people’s perceived exposure to Covid-19

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Researchers at the George Washington University found that non-generic queries in the online tool Google Trends may provide better insights into people’s health information-seeking behaviour.
The study was published in the journal EurekAlert!
Google Trends analyses the popularity of top Google queries geographically and longitudinally.
Recently, Google has made Google Trends a tool to surveil and study the impact of Covid-19 around the world.
Author King John Pascual, a third-year MD student at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS) said: "What's interesting about Google Trends is that it is a free platform that allows researchers like me to assess information-seeking behaviour from a big data perspective."
"Just like with any big-data platform, if you have the right research questions, it can be a powerful epidemiological tool," he added.
The study, conducted by Pascual and his mentor Ali Pourmand, MD, MPH, professor of emergency medicine at SMHS, utilized Google Trends to examine the extent of the public's perceived exposure to Covid-19.
Out of the five queries analysed, two that signal perceived exposure to the virus: "How do I get tested for coronavirus?" or "Do I have coronavirus?"
They also analysed two based on the generic queries such as "What is coronavirus?" or "How is coronavirus spread?" that does not necessarily reflect perceived exposure to the virus.
The researchers wrote in their study that this implies how analysing specific phrases, in lieu of those borne out by general interest, may yield more meaningful data about perceived exposure to a communicable disease on a population level.
"Early access to population health data is crucial and potentially lifesaving. Digital tools such as Google Trends may help bridge the gap in knowledge and transparency," said Pascual.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512251240 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short term view can sell the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Following a sharp rally ...
After the recent price rise, not much activities seen in domestic rates in 2020
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...