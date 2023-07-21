The accident at Balasore, where 290-odd people lost their lives and hundreds were injured, was caused following a rear-collision that occurred due to the lapses in the signalling- circuit-alteration, as per a statement by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tabled at the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The Balasore triple train collision, in Odisha, in June, is seen as one of the worst train disasters in India’s history.

The Minister said, lapses in signalling – circuit –alteration was carried out at the north signal goomty (of the station) “in the past, and during the execution of the signalling work related to replacement of electric lifting barrier at a level crossing” ( identified as Gate no. 94 at the Station).

“These lapses resulted in wrong signalling to the Train No. 12841 (Coromandal Express) wherein the UP Home Signal indicated Green aspect for run-through movement on the UP main line of the station. But the crossover connecting the UP main line to the UP loop line was set to the UP loop line. The wrong signalling resulted in the Train No. 12841 traversing on the UP loop line, and eventual rear-collision with the Goods train standing there,” the statement said while detailing out the technicalities.

In layman’s terms the signal was green instead of showing red which allowed Coromandal Express to change tracks — move from a main line to the loop track — and hit another stationery goods train.

Post the incident, seven Railway officials have been suspended and proceedings have been initiated against them.

Safety measures

Vaishnaw in this statement said, safety measures include enforcing instruction to follow “protocol for any alteration works involving changes in existing system”.

The concept of rolling block has been introduced “wherein work of maintenance, repair and / or replacement is planned two weeks in advance on rolling basis and executed accordingly”.

A special drive has been launched to ensure double locking arrangement in relay room or goomty at level crossing gates and so on; data logging and generation of SMS alert for opening and closing of doors of these relay rooms; a system of disconnection and reconnection for signalling equipment is being followed strictly as per laid down norms and guidelines; apart from verification of indoor & outdoor works details of signalling gears at stations.