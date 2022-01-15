SKM threatens to relaunch Mission UP

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella organisation of various farmers’ organisations, said the Centre did not implement any of the promises given to the farmers at the time of withdrawing the agitations in December. The SKM has given time till January 31 to the Centre and said if promises such as compensation to farmers and withdrawal of cases against protesters are not implemented, farmers will relaunch Mission Uttar Pradesh and Mission Uttarakhand, the campaigns aimed at defeating the BJP in the poll-bound States.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, SKM leaders Ashok Dhawale, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Rakesh Tikait and Yudhveer Singh and other leaders said the Centre had given written assurances before SKM’s decision to withdraw the protests. “Except some cases in Haryana, none of the cases against farmers have been withdrawn in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other States. There are cases in some States for blocking trains. We were told that all these cases will be withdrawn. But they have not done so,” Dhawale said.

Protests on Jan 31

The SKM has decided to hold protests allover the country against the Centre’s approach. “On January 31, we will hold protests in every district and taluk centres. If the Centre fails to fulfill their assurances, we will be forced to start Mission Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” he added. When asked about the decision of some organisations to contest elections, Ugrahan said the SKM does not approve their move. “SKM is not a political platform. We are working for the farmers. If some constituents of the SKM wants to contest elections, they cannot be part of the movement till elections are over,” Ugrahan said. The leaders added that the Centre’s anti farmers approach is apparent as Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose name figures in the FIR on Lakhimpur Kheri incident, still continues in the Council of Ministers. “We had sought his resignation. But it was not accepted yet,” Singh said.