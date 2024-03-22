Stock Market Today | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 22 March 2024.
- March 22, 2024 16:14
Currency Market Today: Rupee falls 35 paise to hit all-time low of 83.48 against US dollar
The rupee depreciated 35 paise to settle at an all-time low of 83.48 against the American currency on Friday, tracking a surging greenback against major crosses in the overseas markets and weak Asian peers.
- March 22, 2024 15:26
Share Market Live Updates: 2,441 stocks advance, 1,344 decline
A total of 3,893 stocks were actively traded, 2,441 advanced, while 1,344 declined and 108 stocks remained unchanged where 109 stocks hit a 52-week high and 49 stocks hit a 52-week low at 3.19 pm on the BSE.
- March 22, 2024 15:25
Stock market live updates: Neuland Laboratories stock surges 6%
Neuland Laboratories stock rallied 5.88 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹6,396.55 as of 3 pm. The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has inspected the company’s unit 1 manufacturing facility at Bonthapally, Hyderabad, from March 18-24, 2024.
- March 22, 2024 15:19
Share Market live updates: Top gainers and losers
Top gainers on the NSE at 3.15 pm include-
Maruti Suzuki India (3.70%), Hero motocorp (3.53%), Apollo Hospitals (3.15%), UPL (3.15%), Sun Pharmaceutical industries (2.54%)
Top losers on the NSE include - Infosys (-3.07%), Ltimindtree (-3.03%), Wipro (-2.78%), HCL technologies (-2.36%), Tech Mahindra (-1.79%)
- March 22, 2024 15:14
Stock market live today: Nuvoco Vistas Corp approves conversion of unsecured loans into equity shares
Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd approved the conversion of unsecured loans to equity shares in its wholly owned subsidiary NU Vista Limited, maintaining 100% ownership. The conversion amounts to Rs 1,229.49 crore. Shares were down by 1.50% to Rs 306 on the NSE.
- March 22, 2024 15:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex gains 310 pts; Nifty above 21,100
At 3 p.m., the BSE Sensex rose 310.71 points or 0.43% to 72,951.90 and the NSE Nifty gained 123.20 or 0.56% to 22,135.15.
- March 22, 2024 14:58
Stock market live news: Mahindra Lifespaces marginally rises after introducing Mahindra Zen
Mahindra Lifespaces Ltd introduced Mahindra Zen, Bengaluru’s Net Zero Waste and Energy residential project, for sustainable living. The shares were up by 0.35% to Rs 546 on the BSE.
- March 22, 2024 14:42
Stock Market Live Today: Karur Vysya Bank to open two new branches; stock rises
Karur Vysya Bank will be inagurating two of its branches next week.
According to the stock exchange filing, the bank will open its office in Poyyamani on March 25, 2024, and another at Anna Salai, Little Mount, Chennai, on March 27, 2024.
KVB shares traded at ₹181.05 on the NSE, higher by 2.84 per cent as of 2.06 pm.
- March 22, 2024 14:23
Stock Market Live Today: ABB India stock hits lifetime high on NSE
ABB India stock has hit a lifetime high on the NSE today at ₹5,950.60. Shares currently trade at ₹5,932.30, higher by 1.15 per cent as of 1.20 pm.
In its latest stock exchange disclosure, the company has stated that its Peenya campus in Bengaluru has been certified water-positive by the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) Council.
- March 22, 2024 14:16
Stock Market Live Today: PCBL stock jumps over 5% amid fundraising plans
PCBL Ltd’s shares were up by 5.40% to ₹263.45. The company will consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments/ securities.
- March 22, 2024 14:14
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty gains 0.39%, Sensex rises 0.21%
NSE Nifty was up by 0.39% or 86.50 points to 22,098.45 points, while the BSE Sensex was at 72,794 up by 0.21% or 154.51 points at 2.07 pm.
- March 22, 2024 14:12
Stock Market Live Today: J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals receives tax demand worth ₹68.85 lakh
J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd received a tax demand of ₹68.85 lakh for FY 2022-23 from the Income Tax Department for certain disallowances. The company plans to appeal before the Commissioner. Shares were up by 0.16% to ₹1,620.55 on the BSE.
- March 22, 2024 14:10
Stock Market Live Updates: 2,471 stocks advance, 1,247 declines
A total of 3,835 stocks were actively traded, 2,471 advanced, while 1,247 declined and 117 stocks remained unchanged where 95 stocks hit a 52 week high and 44 stocks hit a 52 week low at 1.55 pm on the BSE.
- March 22, 2024 14:09
Stock Market Live Today: Century Textiles and Industries to cease operations at Birla Century plant in Gujarat
Century Textiles and Industries Limited decided to discontinue operations at its Birla Century plant in Jhagadia, Gujarat, except for minor manufacturing activities for supplying yarn to Birla Advanced Knits Private Limited. The decision comes after the majority of workers in the spinning and weaving departments opted for a VRS scheme due to unsatisfactory performance and continued operational losses. Shares were up by 0.18% to Rs 1,459.60 on the NSE.
- March 22, 2024 14:08
Stock Market Live Today: Larsen and Toubro completes amalgamation of its subsidiary, shares rise
Larsen and Toubro Limited completed the amalgamation of its subsidiary, L&T Innovation Campus (Chennai) Limited, with L&T Seawoods Limited. The National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, approved the merger, with the appointed date being April 1, 2023, and the effective date of amalgamation being March 22, 2024. The shares were up by 1.55% to Rs 3,615.20 on the NSE.
- March 22, 2024 14:06
Stock Market Live Today: Holiday update
Currency, equity, and commodity (morning session) market will remain closed on 25 March 2024 on account of Holi. Commodity market will open for evening session from 5.00pm onwards.
- March 22, 2024 13:41
Stock Market Live Updates: IDFC FIRST Bank buys back bonds worth ₹60 lakh
IDFC FIRST Bank Limited bought back 6 bonds worth ₹60 lakh through a partial redemption based on lot basis. Shares were up by 0.45% to ₹78.25 on the NSE.
- March 22, 2024 13:39
Stock Market Live Today: Shyam Metalics and Energy’s subsidiary bags iron ore block in Maharashtra
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd’s Natural Resources Energy Pvt. Ltd was awarded the Letter of Intent for the Surjagad 1 Iron Ore Block in Maharashtra by the Government of Maharashtra. The composite license covers an area of 1526 hectares. The shares were up by 3.04% to ₹603.45 on the BSE.
- March 22, 2024 13:37
Stock Market Live Today: Responses by Anirudh Garg, Partner and Fund Manager at INVAsset on IT index
Despite the revised forecast and recent downturn in the broader Indian IT index, which saw a decline of over 6% in recent weeks, there are opportunities for Indian IT companies to thrive amidst challenges. While Accenture’s results and guidance were weaker than expected, this presents an opportunity for Indian firms like TCS, Wipro, and Infosys to showcase their resilience and innovation. Although global demand for services may face uncertainties, Indian IT companies can leverage their strengths in cost optimization and diversification to navigate through this period. By focusing on innovation and adapting to evolving industry dynamics, Indian IT firms can position themselves for sustainable growth despite the current economic landscape.
For investors with a long-term view on the Indian IT sector, maintaining a balanced perspective amidst recent developments is recommended. While the recent downturn in the broader Indian IT index and Accenture’s conservative outlook present short-term hurdles, it’s important to recognize the sector’s enduring strength and potential for long-term expansion. Indian IT firms have a track record of resilience and innovation, and the sustained global demand for IT services is anticipated despite economic fluctuations. However, it’s prudent for investors to stay vigilant, closely monitoring industry shifts and individual company performance. Diversifying investments across various sectors and regions can help mitigate risks, and strategic allocations to firms with solid fundamentals and innovative prowess may unlock growth opportunities. Ultimately, adhering to a well-rounded portfolio strategy aligned with personal risk tolerance and long-range financial goals is key.
- March 22, 2024 13:34
Stock Market Live Today: A2Z Infra Engineering receives ₹8.9 crore GST demand notice
A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd disclosed receiving a GST demand notice of ₹8.9 crore, including penalties and interest, for FY 2018-19 and 2019-20 from the GST Department. The company intends to challenge the order, citing disallowance of Input Tax Credit related to late filing of GSTR-3B returns, The shares were up by 1.93% to ₹12.67 on the BSE.
- March 22, 2024 13:33
Stock Market Live Today: Hindustan Zinc receives ₹91.9 crore GST demand order
Hindustan Zinc Ltd disclosed receiving a GST demand order of ₹91.9 crore from the Office of the Commissioner, Udaipur, regarding levy of GST on statutory levies. The company intends to file a Writ Petition before the High Court, citing industry-wide interpretation issues and past interim stay orders. The shares were up by 1.09% to ₹297.10 on the NSE.
- March 22, 2024 13:28
Stock Market Live Today: Man Infraconstruction board approves merger with subsidiaries
The board of Man Infraconstruction has approved the scheme of arrangement and merger by absorption of Manaj Tollway Pvt Ltd and Man Projects Ltd, wholly owned subsidiaries, with the company and its shareholders.
- March 22, 2024 13:15
Stock Market Live Today: Motilal Oswal MF halts fresh subscriptions to developed market ETFs
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has stopped accepting fresh subscriptions both in form of lump sum and SIP to its Developed Market ex US ETFs Fund of Funds from April 1 due to exhaustion of industry wide regulatory limits on overseas investments. Existing SIPs into this funds will also be paused until the industry wide limits are opened.*
This change only affects our Fund of Funds investing in Overseas ETFs, said Motilal Oswal MF.
However, investors can still invest in overseas markets through Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF, Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF, Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 Fund of Funds, and Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund via SIPs.
These options continue to offer great opportunities for diversified and disciplined investment, it said.
- March 22, 2024 13:11
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty, Sensex trade flat; IT stocks drag
Benchmark indices traded flat intra-day after opening lower in the morning trade. BSE Sensex traded at 72,816.03, up by 174.84 pts or 0.24 per cent as of 12.25 pm, Nifty 50 traded at 22,083.70, up by 71.75 pts or 0.33 per cent.
All sectoral indices in green, except Nifty IT which declined by 1.97 per cent to trade at 35,317.65 as of 12.29 pm. Nifty auto, media, realty, pharma, and healthcare index stocks rose over 1 per cent. Nifty bank was up 0.37 per cent to trade at 46,858.55.
- March 22, 2024 12:48
Stock Market Live Today: Shree Cement enters Ready Mix Concrete segment with launch of Bangur Concrete
Shree Cement Ltd entered the Ready Mix Concrete segment with the launch of Bangur Concrete, inaugurating its first RMC plant in Hyderabad with a capacity of 90 cubic meters per hour. The move aligns with the company’s vision to diversify its business in the infrastructure sector, following the recent acquisition of five operational plants in Mumbai, bringing its total RMC capacity to 512 cubic meters per hour. The shares were down by 0.23% to ₹25,330.95 on the BSE.
- March 22, 2024 12:46
Stock Market Live Updates: KEC International secures ₹1,004 crore orders across sectors
KEC International Ltd, an RPG Group Company, secured new orders worth ₹1,004 crore across its Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Railways, and Cables businesses. The orders include projects in India and Americas, for expansion in the infrastructure sector. The shares were up 1.12% to ₹671 on the BSE.
- March 22, 2024 12:43
Stock Market Live Updates: ABB India’s Peenya campus achieves ‘water positive’ status
ABB India Ltd achieved ‘water positive’ status at three of its six manufacturing locations, with the Peenya campus in Bengaluru certified by the GRIHA Council. The Peenya campus has a water positivity index of 1.05, to replenish more water than withdrawn for manufacturing, through initiatives like rainwater use and recharge, water recycling, and efficient water fixtures. The shares were up by 0.69% to ₹5,909.80 on the BSE.
- March 22, 2024 12:41
Stock Market Live Today: Happy Forgings incorporate subsidiary HFL Technologies for auto parts manufacturing
Happy Forgings Limited incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, “HFL Technologies Private Limited,” The subsidiary, with a subscribed capital of 1,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each, operates in the manufacturing of auto components. The shares were up by 0.02% to ₹867.20 on the BSE.
- March 22, 2024 12:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex gains over 100 pts, Nifty above 22k
NSE Nifty was up by 0.27% or 58.35 points to 22,073.30 points, while the BSE Sensex was at 72,777 up by 0.19 or 136.74 points at 12.24 pm.
- March 22, 2024 12:25
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers and losers on NSE at 12.21 pm
Top gainers:
Hero MotoCorp (3.14%), UPL (2.82%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (2.56%), Bajaj Auto (2.37%), Apollo hospitals (1.88%)
Top losers:
HCL technologies (-2.88%), Wipro (-2.66%), LTIMindtree (-2.52%), Infosys (-2.36%), Tata Consultancy Services (-1.39%)
- March 22, 2024 12:18
Stock Market Live Today: Apollo Finvest (India) to raise ₹20 crore via NCDs
Apollo Finvest (India) Limited plans to raise up to ₹20 crore through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis. The debentures will have a redemption period of 36 months. The shares were down by 0.25% to ₹931 on the BSE.
- March 22, 2024 12:03
Stock Market Live Today: Welspun Corp’s shares rise 2.3% after receiving line pipe orders worth ₹2,039 crore
Welspun Corp Ltd has announced the receipt of line pipe orders in India and the US, cumulatively valued at ₹2,039 crore.
According to the stock exchange filing, the orders are set to be executed during FY25.
Welspun Corp stock rose 2.32 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹536.30 as of 11.32 am on Friday. The stock had earlier hit a 52-week high on the NSE at ₹623.90 on February 2024.
- March 22, 2024 11:28
Stock Market Live Today: MICL Group secures new project in Mumbai
MICL Group has secured a sea-facing residential project near Marine Lines in Mumbai.
The project will be executed under the asset-light development management (DM) model. The company has secured a letter of intent from Shreepati Zaoba Housing LLP.
Shares of Man Infraconstruction traded at ₹209.95, higher by 3.12 per cent as on 10.28 am on the NSE.
- March 22, 2024 11:27
Stock Market Live Today: Gensol Engineering stock surges over 3% on securing ₹520 crore solar PV project
Gensol Engineering Ltd has secured an EPC order from a power generation utility in the State of Maharashtra. According to the company’s stock exchange filing, the project involves the development of a 100 MWAC/135 MWp ground-mount solar PV power project across 500 acres in Maharashtra with a total order value of ₹520 crore.
The stock rose 3.23 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹908 as of 10:19 am on Friday.
- March 22, 2024 11:24
Stock Market Live Today: Prestige Estate Projects stock surges after land purchase in Delhi-NCR
Prestige Estate Projects stock rose following acquisition of 62.5 acres of land in Indirapuram Extension to set its footprint in Delhi-NCR.
Shares surged 4.50 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹1,095.85 as of 10.58 am.
- March 22, 2024 11:15
Market Update: Sensex gains 107 pts, Nifty above 22,050
The BSE Sensex gained 107.13 pts or 0.15% to 71,748.32 and the NSE Nifty rose 43.40 pts or 0.2% to 22,055.35.
- March 22, 2024 11:11
Share market live updates: Mahindra Lifespace Developers receives order to pay ₹10.62 crore
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited received an order from the Office of Tahsildar and Executive Magistrate, Bhiwandi, to pay Rs 10.62 crore for alleged non-adherence to Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966. The shares were up by 2.98% to Rs 557.70 on the BSE.
- March 22, 2024 10:53
Share market live today: Kotak Inst on Chemicals: A surprise jump in exports
India’s exports of organic and inorganic chemicals jumped 23%/33% mom/yoy in February 2024
(1) prices of BOPP film increased 10% mom
(2) HFC refrigerant prices have perked up in China YTD
Reports suggest there might be a shortage of nitric acid
Soda ash prices remain under pressure, as do phenol spreads
- March 22, 2024 10:50
Stock market live news: Brokers’ call
Nomura on IT
Buy Call On Tech Mah In Large-caps
Buy Call On Coforge, Birlasoft & eClerx In Midcaps
Reduce Call On TCS, WPRO, LTIMindtree, L&T Tech & Mphasis
Accenture Cuts FY24 Revenue Growth Guidance Cut To +1-3% Y-Y
Guidance Cut On Delayed Decision-Making & Weak Discretionary Spends
Retain Cautious Stance As Discretionary Revival Still Away, Remain Selective
CLSA on IT
Reiterate Sell Call On Wipro, HCL, TCS & LTIMindtree
Sharp Downward Revision In Accenture Guidance Implies No Major Pick-up In H2
This Is In-line With Our Channel Checks, Indian IT Company Commentary
Indian IT Co Commentary & Outlooks For Banking & Telecom Sector Still Weak
Maintain Cautious Stance On IT Sector As It Remains In An Earnings Downgrade Cycle
Earnings Downgrade Cycle Not Reflected In Current Valuations
MS on IT
Accenture’s Cut To Its FY Guide, & Cautious Commentary Has Raised Concerns
Concerns Raised On Pace Of Revenue Recovery For India IT
View Of Industry Bottoming Out On YoY Growth Remains
Pace Of Recovery Assumed Over Coming Quarters Could Be Slower Than Expected
FY25 Consensus Revenue Forecasts At Risk
DAM Cap on IT
Accenture Guidance Cut To Weigh On Indian IT
Flavour For Industry Remains Towards Larger Deals & Longer Durations
Book To Bill Should Be Looked At Critically For Growth Expectations
Performance In Healthcare/Public Svcs Still Better Than Heavy Weights Like BFSI/CMT
See Better Propositions Likely For Cos Like Birlasoft
IT industry Is Likely To Experience Persistently Lower Growth
MS on Coforge
Overweight Call, Target Price Rs 7,450
Co Issued Further Details On Purpose Of Fundraising & Type Of Acquisition Being Pursued
Areas Of Int For Potential Acqns Include Horizontal Capability Such As Cyber Security
Areas Of Int For Potential Acquisitions Include Existing Verticals Such As Banking & Travel
CLSA on OMCs
Brent Breakout At $88/bbl Breakeven Point For Marketing Margins
Any Further Move In The Crude Price Could Leave Investors Worried
Investors Worry If Marketing Margins Will Turn Negative For IOC/BPCL/HPCL
Given Upcoming National Elections, A Retail Price Hike Is Unlikely
Lack Of Pricing Power Of IOC, BPCL, HPCL At High Crude Prices Likely To Be Exposed
Reiterate Sell Call On IOC, BPCL, HPCL
Nomura on OMCs
Upgrade HPCL To Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 570
Upgrade IOC To Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 195
Reiterate Buy on BPCL, Target Price Raised To Rs 735
Marketing Overhang Complete, Refining Outlook Remains Healthy
Build In Refining Margins Of $9/bbl For FY25F/26
CLSA on Amber Ent
Upgrade to Buy Call, Target Price Raised To Rs 4,300
Recent Share Price Correction (-14% In 1 Month) Provides An Attractive Entry Point
Weakness, Likely Driven By Softness In Brdr Mkt/Modest Near-term Earnings, Is Overdone
Medium-term Thesis Of Strong Growth In Non-RAC Segments Remains Intact
Assuming RAC Market Share Will Fall (19%/10% by FY30/40)
Other Segments Likely To Contribute 50% Revenue In The Next Five Years
HSBC on Cement
Cement Prices Have Fallen Sharply In Q4
Most Price Declines Recorded In The South, North And West Markets
Cement Spreads Have Turned Downwards
Cement Spreads Now Imply 10-12% Sequential Decline In Ind Unitary EBITDA
Cut Estimates And Targets, Reflecting Weakness In Cement Prices
Prefer Buy-rated UltraTech, Target Price Cut To Rs 10,900
Prefer Buy-rated Dalmia Bharat Target Price Cut To Rs 2,500
UBS on RIL
Buy, TP Raised to Rs 3420
Earnings downgrade cycle coming to an end?
Improved earnings visibility of consumer businesses
Reliance Jio – potential tariff hike to complement strong subs addition?
Leverage – potential $10bn debt reduction over FY24-26E?
Jefferies on Adani Enterprise
Buy, TP Rs 3800
Among new projects, Lucknow airport terminal was commissioned recently, NMIAL airport to commission by Dec24/Mar25, Copper project by Mar/Apr-24.
Mgmt denied receipt of any notice from DoJ reg investigation into bribery allegations
Jefferies on Shriram Fin
Buy, TP Rs 2750
Used CV demand stays steady even as new CV vol have softened
Believe healthy used PV demand, roll out of MSME, gold loans in erstwhile SHTF branches should drive 17% AUM growth over FY24-26E
Should deliver 17% EPS CAGR&16% ROE overFY24-26e
UBS on DR Lal
Buy, TP Rs 2900
DLPL currently has Rs9bn in cash, which estimate to record a 33% CAGR over next four years to Rs28bn by FY28
Believe DLPL has potential to increase EBITDA margin 250-300bp in same period if it maintains current rate of investment
- March 22, 2024 10:47
Nifty Prediction Today: Index sees sharp recovery after initial fall; consider longs
Nifty 50 began today’s session lower at 21,932 versus yesterday’s close of 22,012. The index fell initially to mark a low of 21,883. But it recovered quickly and is now hovering around 22,050, up nearly 0.2 per cent.
Buy Nifty futures if it breaks out of 22,150. Target and stop-loss can be at 22,300 and 22,070, respectively.
- March 22, 2024 10:40
Bank Nifty Prediction Today: More room to rise. Go long now and accumulate on dips
Bank Nifty index is struggling to breach the psychological 47,000 mark. However, it is getting support in the 46,600-46,500 region. The index is currently trading at 46,860, up 0.38 per cent. The advance/decline ratio is at 10:2. This is a positive and keeps the door open for more rise from here.
- March 22, 2024 10:39
Share market live updates: Thomas Cook India revamps holiday offerings
Thomas Cook India Ltd revamped its holiday offerings, focusing on customer experience through holiday stories. The campaign, featuring Ravichandran Ashwin and Vikrant Massey is to highlight travel opportunities in India. The shares were down by 0.74% to Rs 155.20 on the BSE.
- March 22, 2024 10:32
Stock market live updates: Man Infraconstruction rises 3.27% after acquiring residential project
Man Infraconstruction Ltd group acquired a sea-facing residential project near Marine Lines,as residential structures at over 800 feet. The project, with a construction area of 22 lakh square feet, is expected to generate sales of over Rs 2,100 crore and deliver a profit before tax of Rs 400+ crore. The shares were up by 3.27% to Rs 210 on the BSE.
- March 22, 2024 10:29
Share market live today: Sensex, Nifty open lower; IT stocks underperform
Equity markets open lower on Friday. The Sensex declined by 222.49 pts or 0.31 per cent to trade at 72,418.70 as of 9.38 am, while the Nifty 50 was down by 56.70 pts or 0.26 per cent to trade at 21,955.25.
All sectoral indices except IT and auto traded in green as of 9.41 am. Nifty IT stocks dragged 3.13 per cent to trade at 34,899.60. Nifty auto slid 0.09 per cent to trade at 20,681.35. Nifty realty stocks rose over one per cent to trade at 871.15.
- March 22, 2024 10:14
Stock market live updates: Reliance Securities’ Vikas Jain’s pre-market views
Pre-market views of Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities:
Focus Today –Infosys and Wipro ADR declined by 4% and 2% respectively after US Listed Accenture announced weak EPS Forecast. - stock decline 9% - watch on Indian IT stocks. Swiss National Bank cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.50% - First European Bank cut interest rate. Bank of England kept unchanged interest rate but dovish commentary , expectation rate cut summer sessions.
- March 22, 2024 10:12
Stock market live updates: Sensex falls 95 pts, Nifty below 22,000
At 10:10 a.m., the BSE Sensex was down 94.54 points or 0.13% to 72,546.65 and the NSE Nifty fell 20.55 points or 0.09% to 21,991.40.
- March 22, 2024 10:09
Share market live news: Castrol India becomes official Performance Partner for KTM Cup S2
Castrol India Ltd partnered with KTM, becoming the official Performance Partner for KTM Cup Season 2. The shares were down by 0.67% to ₹192.30 on the BSE
- March 22, 2024 10:04
Buzzing stocks: Stocks to watch
Reliance Power stock is locked in upper circuit at ₹6.27, higher by 5 per cent on the BSE.
Shares of eMudhracontinue to trade higher. Currently trades at ₹739 on the NSE, higher by 6.39 per cent, recording a 52-week high.
D B Realtystock rose 2.50 per cent as if 9.35 am on the NSE to trade at ₹209.35. The company has informed that the exchanges regarding one-time settlement stating it as a positive development as the long pending issue between the Bank of India and the Company stands resolved without any liability whatsoever to the Company.
Muthoot Capital Services Limited has completed a securitisation transaction, raising an amount of ₹61.44 crore by assignment of loan receivables aggregating to ₹ 66.07 crore. Shares rose 2.26 per cent to trade at 289.45 as of 9.51 am.
- March 22, 2024 09:58
Currency Market Live Updates: Rupee declines 20 paise to 83.33 against dollar in early trade
The rupee declined 20 paise to 83.33 against the US dollar on Friday due to a stronger greenback in the global markets and dollar buying by importers.
- March 22, 2024 09:53
Stock market live today: Gensol Engineering rises 1.5% after securing ₹520-crore solar PV project
Gensol Engineering Limited secures ₹520 crore solar PV project in Maharashtra. The 100 MWAC/135 MWp ground-mount solar project spans 500 acres. The shares were up by 1.50% to ₹887.50 on the BSE
- March 22, 2024 09:34
Share market live updates: Major gainers and losers
Major gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am include - Cipla (1.59%), Sun Pharmaceutical (1.43%), UPL (0.87%), Titan company (0.81%), Hero motocorp (0.77%)
Major losers include- HCL technologies (-5.43%), Wipro (-3.92%), Ltimindtree (-3.78%), Tech Mahindra (-3.52%), Infosys (-3.37%)
- March 22, 2024 09:33
Market update: Sensex falls 463 pts, Nifty under 21,900
At 9:30 a.m., the BSE Sensex fell 462.63 points or 0.64% to 72,178.56 and the NSE Nifty slipped 121.50 points or 0.55% to 21,890.45.
- March 22, 2024 09:29
Commodities market live news: Silver slips to $24.55 from near-year highs
Silver slips to $24.55
Silver prices dipped from near-year highs in the previous session after Fed policymakers maintained their projection of three interest rate cuts in 2024, boosting demand for non-yielding assets. The Bank of England kept interest rates constant as expected, although two of its members dropped calls for further tightening. Meanwhile, the Swiss National Bank startled the market by becoming the first major regulator to lower its benchmark rate by 25 basis points. Data showed that the number of Americans filing new unemployment claims surprisingly declined last week, while sales of previously owned homes surged by the most in a year in February.
Key economic data slated for release includes German ifo Business Climate from Euro zone, Retail Sales m/m from GBP zone and Fed Chair Powell Speaks from US Zone.
- March 22, 2024 09:24
Commodities market today live: Gold prices rise following US Fed’s signal of future rate cuts
Gold up at $2,174
Gold prices moved up and were on track for their fourth weekly gain in five as the US Federal Reserve reaffirmed its interest rate drop projections for the year, bolstering investor mood. The Federal Reserve kept interest rates constant on Wednesday, but officials said they still anticipated to cut them by three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2024, despite recent high inflation readings. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that recent high inflation readings have not altered the overall picture of gradually declining U.S. pricing pressures. Meanwhile, the Bank of England left borrowing costs constant on Thursday, saying the economy was headed for interest rate decreases.
Key economic data slated for release includes German ifo Business Climate from Euro zone, Retail Sales m/m from GBP zone and Fed Chair Powell Speaks from US Zone.
- March 22, 2024 09:19
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open lower
The BSE Sensex fell 191.71 points or 0.26% to 72,449.48 and NSE Nifty dropped 42.50 points or 0.19% to 21,969.45.
- March 22, 2024 09:15
Stock market live today: BON4EQUI Opening Bell
7.18%2033
100.8000/7.0603%
RUPEE
83.2560/$
BRENT($/bbl) $85.20
UST 4.257%
- March 22, 2024 09:05
Share market live news: Garware Technical Fibres Ltd’s Buyback details
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.- Buyback_Record Date on Tuesday
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 3800
Current Market Price: 3461/-
Market Cap: Rs 7,136 crores
Buyback Size: ₹199.50 Crs (Representing 19.63% and 19.91% of the aggregate of the Company’s fully paid-up equity capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 5,25,000 shares (Representing 2.58 % of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 78,750 Shares
Last Cum Trading Date – 22 March 2024 (Today)
Ex-Date –26 March 2024
Buyback Record Date: 26 March 2024
Buyback Schedule: Not Yet Announced
- March 22, 2024 09:03
Stock market live updates: Hotels room rates remain elevated; Q4 to be another robust quarter: Emkay Global
Hotels room rates remain elevated; Q4 to be another robust quarter
We see the strength in hospitality industry sustaining in Q4/Q1, based on our channel checks, with YoY improvement in average room rates (ARR), amid demand supported by MICE events. Strength in demand is leading to companies like Lemon Tree and IHCL signing more management contracts, and Chalet acquiring a resort in NCR. Our TP for IHCL and Lemon Tree increases to Rs575 and Rs150, respectively, as we factor-in new signings and roll forward estimates by a quarter to FY26, while maintaining a TP of Rs900 for Chalet. We maintain ADD on all 3 stocks, on the back of supportive macros.
- March 22, 2024 08:56
Share market live updates: StoxBox’s Avdhut Bagkar’s pre-market views
Pre-market views by Avdhut Bagkar, Technical and Derivatives Analyst, StoxBox:
On the global front, US Stocks showed a strong move to the upside in early trading on Thursday but gave up over the course of the session. While the major averages pulled back well off their best levels of the day, they still ended the session at new record-closing highs. Meanwhile, Nikkei 225 crossed 41,000 to hit a fresh all-time high on Friday as Japan inflation accelerated in February, while other Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed. Furthermore, on the global economic front, the Bank of England kept its main interest rate unchanged at a 16-year high of 5.25% on Thursday even though inflation continues to drop from multi-decade peaks. In addition, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting that job growth remained strong in March. On the commodity front, Oil prices sank in early Asian trading on Friday on the possibility of a nearing Gaza ceasefire, which could loosen global supply, at the same time a stronger US dollar and faltering gasoline dampened demand sentiment. On the domestic front, Sebi on March 21 issued a framework for implementing the beta version of same-day or T+0 settlement on an optional basis, in addition to the T+1 settlement cycle. To start with, this option will be available in the equity cash segment for 25 scrips and through a limited set of brokers. All investors will be allowed to participate in this segment and trade timing will be between 9.15 am and 1.30 pm. The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to open on a flat-to-negative note on March 22 as trends in the GIFT Nifty indicate a muted start for the broader index.
The benchmark index opened over 150 points higher, tracking positive global cues. This helped it reclaim the 50DMA; however, with the shorter-term EMA acting as immediate resistance, the day’s range remained relatively narrow. The strike of 22000PE has observed a monumental build-up of open interest, and with this, the zone of 22000-21930 now offers an immediate and strong support zone. Sustenance above it will allow the index to garner further bullish strength.
Sup: 21936–21840-21710
Res: 22085-22125-22300
- March 22, 2024 08:54
Stock market today: Kotak Securities’ Shrikant Chouhan’s supports and resistances for markets today
Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities on markets today:
The benchmark indices showed a significant rise due to strong global cues. Nifty closed 173 points higher, while Sensex rose by 540 points. All major sectoral indices traded in the positive zone, but the Nifty PSE index gained the most, increasing by more than 3%. Throughout the day, the market remained technically between 21950 and 22080/72415 and 72880.
For the bulls, 21900/72300 should act as a trend-deciding level. Short-term resistance lies at 22080 and 22150/72900-73000 at higher levels. However, if the market falls below 21900/72300, traders may choose to exit long positions as the market could retest 21850-21800/72100-72000 levels.
The Bank-Nifty is trading within a broader range of 1000 points. If it crosses the level of 47000, expect a continuation of the pullback; otherwise, it could retest the levels of 46500 or 46200. Trade according to the given levels.
- March 22, 2024 08:51
Stock market live today: Global market outlook remains bullish, IT stocks may see a slowdown, says Metha Equities’ Tapse
PFB the pre-opening market comment by Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd:
“The global market outlook remains bullish as major indices hit record highs, with the Federal Reserve predicting three rate cuts this year despite strong economic indicators. IT stocks may see a slowdown following Accenture’s revised revenue forecast. Nifty aims to maintain momentum, with support at 21711, while Bank Nifty looks poised for further gains. INDIGO, BANK OF BARODA, and ZOMATO show promising trends for the week. Key trade: Buy INDIGO (CMP 3290), with targets at 3341/3421 and aggressive targets at 3701, citing momentum.”
- March 22, 2024 08:49
Share market live updates: Markets can open mildly lower, in line with Asian markets, says HDFC Securities’ Deepak Jasani
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities’ morning market outlook:
Indian markets could open mildly lower, in line with mostly lower Asian markets today and despite positive US markets on Mar 21
U.S. stocks clinched another round of records on Thursday, as Reddit breathed new life into the IPO market and investors looked forward to Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year. It was the first time all three indices posted back-to-back record closes since Nov. 8, 2021, After a lull in the IPO market over recent years, Reddit (a social media platform) made a splash with its offering this week. Reddit shares closed up 48% Thursday as the social media company made its foray into the public markets. After pricing its IPO at $34 last night, Reddit saw shares open at $47, up 38% from that offer price. They traded up as much as 70% in the session, reaching a $57.80 intraday high. The day’s closing level was $50.44.
Housing, manufacturing and labor-market data released Thursday in the US pointed to a resilient economy that could prompt the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates slower than the market expects. The Bank of England kept rates at a 16-year high of 5.25% Thursday. Two BOE hawks dropped their demands for hikes in a further sign the central bank is closer to rate cuts. The Swiss National Bank became the first major central bank to ease policy in this cycle cutting rates by 25 basis points to 1.50%. Taiwan’s central bank raised its main policy rate from 1.875% to 2%, its highest level since 2008, in a surprise move on Thursday. Turkey’s central bank unexpectedly hiked interest rates by 500 basis points to 50% on Thursday, citing a deteriorating inflation outlook and pledging to tighten even further if it expects the price situation to worsen significantly. IT services provider Accenture lowered its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024 on March 21, due to economic uncertainty leading clients to reduce spending on consulting services. Accenture’s revised outlook anticipates full-year revenue growth to be within the range of 1 percent to 3 percent, compared to its earlier projection of 2 percent to 5 percent.
Accenture’s performance is widely regarded as a benchmark for the Indian IT industry, providing a glimpse into the expected outcomes for Indian IT companies. Indian information technology stocks are expected to fall, tracking lowered revenue outlook by Accenture Plc. Equities in Asia traded mixed Friday in a sign investors are rethinking the optimism that propelled the region’s shares higher in the prior session, as fresh signs of persistent inflation appeared in the US. Nifty gained on March 21 for the second day consecutively following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged. At close, Nifty was up 0.79% or 172.9 points at 22011.9. Nifty rose on March 21 with an up gap and formed a positive candle. The awaited upward bounce seems to have begun. The strength of the follow-through rise over the next few days will be keenly watched. Nifty could now target 22204 on the upside while 21930 could offer support in the near term.
- March 22, 2024 08:46
Stock market live news: LIC files plea before Chennai Commissioner against GST demand of ₹663 crore
- March 22, 2024 08:37
Stocks in focus: Motilal Oswal FInancial’s take on Accenture
Accenture’s Q2 FY24 commentary points to continued pressure on demand
Deal wins strong, but guidance cut suggests elevated discretionary pain
Accenture (ACN), a key peer of Indian IT services companies, reported Q2FY24 revenues of $15.8 b, flat YoY CC and down 2.6% QoQ, in line with company guidance and Bloomberg consensus. But the company gave weak 3Q revenue growth guidance of (1%)-3% YoY CC and lowered corresponding FY24 guidance to 1.0%-3.0% (vs. 2.0%-5.0% last quarter), both of which missed Bloomberg consensus expectations. Assuming 3Q growth near the top end, this implies a modest exit to FY24 of 6.0% YoY CC growth for ACN despite a low base and inorganic support.
Management commentary continues to indicate weakness in discretionary spending, partially compensated by cost efficiency related spending. Our discussions with Indian IT peers echoed the cautious spending environment in the near term, which should drag down FY24 operational performance for them.
On the other hand, outsourcing-driven deal bookings remained robust, clocking the second highest bookings of $21.6 b in 2Q despite the high year-ago base (down 2% YoY but up 17% QoQ). We see continued weakness in CMT as an ongoing overhang on Tech Mahindra (about 40% comm. exposure).
- March 22, 2024 08:35
Stocks in news: Motilal Oswal FInancial’s take on One 97 Communications
Navigating through the storm
(PAYTM IN, Mkt Cap $3.1b, CMP ₹411, TP ₹530, 29% Upside, Neutral)
- Paytm has been under regulatory scrutiny for some time, with its subsidiary PPBL receiving multiple regulatory warnings. This has led to the RBI imposing severe business restrictions on PPBL.
- The restrictions have put the company at risk of losing customers and merchants, disrupting its growth trajectory. Despite this, the business volumes in February show a moderate impact. We anticipate a further decline in UPI transaction volume/value data in Mar’24 as well.
- We review our numbers and estimate payment processing margin to decline as the mix of high-yielding wallet business declines sharply, while the impact on financial business (loan origination volumes) further suppress revenue growth and profitability.
- Paytm has recently received NPCI approval to function as a Third-party app provider, which will enable it to work like its peers, Google Pay and PhonePe. Paytm has tied up with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, and Yes Bank to ensure smooth business migration.
- We remain watchful on the ongoing business transition and Paytm’s ability to recover lost business and resume growth trajectory over FY25-26E. We thus estimate FY25E revenue to decline by 24%, while contribution profit declines 30%. We estimate contribution margin to sustain at 51% over FY25E (vs. 56% in FY24). We revise our TP to INR530 based on 15x FY28E EV/EBITDA discounted to FY26. Our valuation corresponds to 2.8x P/Sales for FY26E. We will revisit our rating post 4Q results and in the interim maintain our Neutral stance on the stock
- March 22, 2024 08:31
Share market live news: Stock split dates
United Van Der Horst Ltd.
Stock Split ₹10 to ₹5
Previous day Closing Price – ₹323.75
Ex - Stock Split 26 March 2024 (Tuesday)
Last day trade for before split Today
- March 22, 2024 08:30
Share market live news: Fund houses recommendations
UBS on Reliance Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at ₹3420/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Amber: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at ₹4300/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Shriram Fin: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at ₹2750/sh (Positive)
CSLA on Shriram Fin: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at ₹3000/sh (Positive)
Bernstein on HDFC Bank: Maintain Outperform on Bank, target price at ₹2100/sh (Positive)
ICICI on Indusind Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at ₹2000/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Adani Ent: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at ₹3800/sh (Positive)
UBS on Lal Pathlabs: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at ₹2900/sh (Positive)
GS on Metro brands: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at ₹1450/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on HPCL: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at ₹570/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on IOCL: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at ₹195/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on BPCL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at ₹735/sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Prince Pipes: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at ₹737/sh (Neutral)
GS on Bata India: Initiate Neutral on Company, target price at ₹1470/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Coforge: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at ₹7450/sh (Neutral)
HSBC on Ultratech: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at ₹10900/Sh (Neutral)
HSBC on Dalmia Bharat: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at ₹2500/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on IT: Buy Call On Coforge, Birlasoft and eClerx In Midcaps (Neutral)
CLSA on IT: Reiterate Sell Call On Wipro, HCL, TCS and LTIMindtree (Neutral)
Nomura on IT: Reiterate Reduce Call On Wipro, MPhasis, TCS, LTTS and LTIMindtree (Negative)
Jefferies on IT: Weakness on EMEA and Communication verticals. Negative reading for TechM, TCS and Coforge (Negative)
- March 22, 2024 08:27
Stock market live updates: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; IT stocks in focus
India’s equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open marginally higher on Friday after joining the global rally in the previous session as the US Federal Reserve stuck to its rate cut forecast, while other Asian peers opened lower after Thursday’s gains.
The Gift Nifty was trading at 22,060 as of 8:06 a.m., indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above Thursday’s close of 22,011.95.
Asian markets opened lower, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan dropping 0.9 per cent, after adding 1.82 per cent in the previous session.
Wall Street equities advanced overnight as the Fed-driven rally extended.
- March 22, 2024 07:56
Stock market live updates: Goldman Sachs Initiate coverage on the largest multi-brand footwear retailers in India – Metro Brands (METB) and Bata India.
Initiate Metro Brands (Buy; TP ₹1,450; 28% upside), and Bata (Neutral; TP ₹1,470; 7% upside).
- March 22, 2024 07:35
Share market live updates: Here’s what Emkay Global Research said about Accenture
In-line revenue growth and near-term demand softness lead to a cut in FY24 guidance
Accenture (ACN) reported revenue of $15.8bn, down 0.1% YoY (flat in LC) in Q2FY24. Revenue was at the mid-point of the company’s guidance of -2% to 2% (in LC). However, management has cut its FY24 revenue guidance to 1-3% in LC (from 2-5% earlier) due to tightening budgets of clients amid uncertain macro environment and constraints on smaller projects.
Management expects consulting to remain flat, while managed services are expected to grow in mid-single digit in FY24. Six of the 13 industries grew in mid-single digits or higher in Q2. Consulting revenue declined 3.1% YoY to $8bn (-3% in LC), while revenue from managed services/outsourcing grew 3.2% YoY to $7.8bn (+3% in LC).
ACN posted very strong double-digit growth in security, double-digit growth in Industry X, high single-digit growth in cloud, and low single-digit growth in song in Q2. Strategy & consulting and operations reported low-single-digit decline, while technology posted low-single-digit growth. New bookings stood at $21.6bn, the second highest ever (down 2.2% YoY; book-to-bill at 1.4x).
Consulting bookings stood at $10.5bn (down 1.4% YoY; book-to-bill at 1.3x) and managed services bookings stood at $9.8bn (down 2.9% YoY; book-to-bill at 1.4x). The company reported over $600 mn new bookings in Generative AI in Q2 (a total of USD1.1bn in H1FY24). Adjusted operating margin contracted by 10bps YoY to 13.7% in Q2. Quarterly annualized voluntary attrition stood at 13% in Q3 vs. 11% QoQ/12% YoY. Total headcount declined by 723 QoQ to 742,318 employees (-0.1% QoQ/0.6% YoY).
- March 22, 2024 07:31
Stock market live updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 22-March-2024
• BALRAMPUR
• BIOCON
• INDUSTOWER
• MANAPPURAM
• PEL
• SAIL
• TATACHEM
• ZEEL
- March 22, 2024 07:29
Share market live news: Stocks that will see action today
Information technology stocks may come under pressure as Accenture Plc lowered its guidance. Accenture Plc shares tumbled the most in four years after the company lowered its revenue outlook and warned it’s seen financial services customers pull back their spending on its software. The technology giant said it now expects revenue for its fiscal 2024 year to climb as much as 3 per cent, which is down from an earlier forecast that revenue would climb as much as 5 per cent, according to a statement. The move came as revenue tied to its financial services business declined 6 per cent to $2.8 billion.
Tata Consultancy Services has signed a multimillion-dollar strategic deal to carry out the end-to-end IT transformation of Denmark-based company Ramboll. The deal is spread over seven years.
Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Thursday has acquired 62.5 acres at Indirapuram Extension in Delhi-NCR to develop a township that has a revenue potential of ₹10,000 crore. The company said the acquisition cost is ₹468 crore and includes a revenue share with the landlord.
Minority shareholders of Jindal Poly Films have initiated a class action suit against the management and promoters of the company before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The petitioners, which collectively hold a 4.99 per cent shareholding in Jindal Poly Films, a manufacturer of speciality films, have alleged “oppression and mismanagement” against them and have sought damages from the company.
Bharat Dynamics has declared an interim dividend of ₹8.85 a share for the financial year 2023-24. The company has fixed April 2, 2024, as the record date for dividend. The payment of the interim dividend will be completed on and before April 18, 2024, the company said in a filing. Besides, the board has also approved stock split in the ratio of 2:1 (two shares for every one held) on ₹10 face valued stock.
Karnataka Bank has launched qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise funds and has approved the floor price for the issue at ₹231.43 per equity share based on the pricing formula as prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations.
Mazagon Dock Ltd will lease a land parcel admeasuring 14.55 acres from the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) for its Mumbai yard. MDL’s board approved the offer from MbPA, paving the way for the acquisition of the land on a long-term lease basis.
Tata Chemicals has received an order from the Income Tax Department imposing a penalty of ₹103.63 crore under Section 270A of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The penalty pertains to the disallowance of interest under Section 36(1)(iii) of the Act, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges.
The board of Tata Communications has approved a proposal to hive off its digital services business to its wholly owned subsidiary, Novamesh Ltd. The transaction, structured as a slump sale, is subject to various conditions precedents and regulatory approvals. The identified business undertaking, which contributed a turnover of ₹638.71 crore and has a net worth of ₹457.90 crore.
Wipro Ltd said that Wipro IT Services LLC, its step-down subsidiary, has entered into an agreement with General Motors and Magna International, to incorporate a new entity—SDVerse LLC. The said transaction has been completed on March 20.
Zuari has finalised the sale of a 65,905 sq. mtrs. land parcel in Goa for ₹31.5 cr to Ultra Dwell Real Estate LLP.
Agro Tech Foods said that Sachin Gopal resigned from the post of Managing Director.
Hindustan Zinc has delayed demerger plans amid the government objections.
PCBL to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments/ securities.
Muthoot Finance has acquired an additional 4.48% equity stake in Belstar Microfinance Limited, a subsidiary, for ₹300 crore
- March 22, 2024 07:09
Stock market live news: Researchbytes’ updates
Recent Interview HSBC InvestDir: Amit Sachdeva, Head India Equity Strategy
Tilt Would Be Towards Large Caps, Earnings Growth Could Be Better: HSBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hoe39bX_n5I
NLC Nalco India : Prasanna Motupalli, CMD
NLC India & Rajasthan Govt Will Form A JV, Majority Stake Will Be Held By The Co: NLC India
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hj_IwAEYJ1U
Nazara Techno: Nitish Mittersain, Jt. MD
Looking At Acquiring Game Studios With Revenue Of ?100-250 Cr, Margin Of 15-20%: Nazara Tech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOkCDIN80ac
Nuvama Wealth M: Ashish Kehair, MD & CEO
Profitability Aided By Capital Markets; Will Be Cautious As We Tread Into Newer Mkts: Nuvama Wealth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKy-IbZfQ4I
Prince Pipes: Nihar Chheda, Assoc. VP-Corp Strategy
Expect Output Of 1 Lk Units/ Annum With Revenue Potential Of ?120 Cr Post Aquel Acqn: Prince Pipes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGSIdrAUKCI
RailTel Corp: Sanjay Kumar, CMD
40% Of Orderbook Is Expected To Convert To Revenue In FY25: RailTel Corporation of India
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcVLlzUF02c
SJVN: Geeta Kapur, CMD
Will Add ?1,200 Cr To Revenue Once Nepal Project Is Commissioned: SJVN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNUfg706fjc
Sharda Crop: RV Bubna, CMD
Expect Demand To Bounce Back In The Next 6 To 8 Months: Sharda Cropchem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HaFNQUPpfEY
Atul Auto: Jitendra Adhia, VP-Finance
Expect To Cross Pre-COVID Levels In Terms Of Volume: Atul Auto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUUX_3B1Hv8
Bajaj Auto: Rakesh Sharma, ED
What Is Next For Bajaj Automobiles After EVs And How Does It Affect Stocks?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V42TFHKm5mA
Events today
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
- March 22, 2024 06:56
Global market updates: Economic Calendar – 22.03.2024
12:30 UK Retail Sales m/m (Expected: -0.3% versus Previous: 3.4%)
14:30 EURO German ifo Business Climate (Expected: 85.9 versus Previous: 85.5)
18:30 US Fed Chair Powell Speaks
- March 22, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Info Edge (India)
The outlook for Info Edge (India) is bullish. The stock is getting good support around ₹5,000. The price action on the weekly chart over the last couple of weeks indicates the presence of strong buyers around the psychological level of ₹5,000.
Above this, there is a cluster of moving average supports in the ₹5,200-5,180 region. We expect the share price to remain above this support zone in the coming days.
- March 22, 2024 06:50
Share market live news: Day trading guide for March 22, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- March 22, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates: Asian stocks open mixed as US markets hit fresh highs
Equities in Asia traded mixed Friday in a sign investors are rethinking the optimism that propelled the region’s shares higher in the prior session, as fresh signs of persistent inflation appeared in the US, per a Bloomberg report.
Shares in Australia were little changed while Japanese stocks nudged higher. Futures contracts for Hong Kong equities declined. The moves followed Thursday’s sharp rally for a gauge of the region’s shares, which touched the highest level in almost two years.
Contracts for US stocks rose in early Asian trading after the S&P 500 index rose 0.3% to a fresh high Thursday — its 20th of the year — led by gains in industrials and banks. Reddit Inc. shares soared 48% on their debut. Other tech stocks faltered, with Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. falling against the backdrop of heightened regulatory pressure, the report added.
