The SMART AgTech Integration Facility (SAIF), a collaboration between the Government of Maharashtra and the World Bank, held a Bootcamp at the KISAN Agri Show in Pune during December 14-18 which featured over 35 Disruptive Agriculture Technology (DAT) companies and was attended by more than 200 farmer collectives (CBOs). As a result, over 400 agreements were made to introduce digital and technical solutions to the CBOs throughout Maharashtra.

The SMART Agtech Integration Facility 2022, powered by Intellecap, is a project led by the Balasaheb Thackeray Agribusiness and Rural Transformation (SMART) initiative in rural Maharashtra. The project, which is supported by the World Bank Group and the Korea-World Bank Partnership Fund (KWPF), is focused on supporting the development of inclusive and competitive agriculture value chains and helping smallholder farmers, collectives, and agri-entrepreneurs in Maharashtra.

The Complimentary Innovation Investments (CII) sub-component of the SMART project is formulated to promote the adoption of agricultural technology solutions among selected farmer organisations in the State.

During the event, Kaustubh Diwegaokar, Project Director, SMART emphasised that “the SMART project is committed to establish the SMART AgTech Integration Facility to help farmers and their collectives in Maharashtra access innovative technologies. The Bootcamp is an important step in building partnerships between DAT solution providers and Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) to enable farmers to access more lucrative markets and achieve greater economic returns.”

Rahul Agrawal, Director, Intellecap, commented on the SMART Agtech Integration Facility, stating that “Intellecap is facilitating the SMART project in the operationalisation of the facility and has analysed more than 100 AgTech enterprises for participation in the initiative. This facility is expected to benefit more than 40,000 farmers in Maharashtra.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit