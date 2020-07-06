Atwal feels game better despite a slip in the final round; Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic

Arjun Atwal played his only over-par round of the week on Sunday but preferred to take positives from the week of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf, his first event in almost four months. The 47-year-old shot one-over 73 after a none-too-happy start of a bogey-double bogey on fourth and fifth holes. He finished with 70-69-66-73 for 10-under 278 and was T-45th dropping from overnight T-18.

The day’s spark came in the form of a third successive eagle in as many days when an excellent drive followed by an elegant approach saw him putt out for an eagle from five feet. Overall, he had two bogeys, a double bogey, one birdie and an eagle.

“The game is trending alright,” said Atwal, who also said he is likely to get into a few other events before the FedExCup play-offs. “I am not too sure, but I should get a few spots,” said Atwal.

He added, “I felt good while playing with 20 pounds less and a fitter body. I am also playing better and should get better. The driving and hitting were alright, but putting could have been much better.”

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau, who had Top-10 finishes in the first three events in PGA Tour’s ‘Return to Golf’ finally climbed to the top after all the hype about transforming his body and adding 40 pounds to his weight. DeChambeau (65) was on fire both at the start and the close as he birdied four of the first seven holes and closed with three in a row for a career-best 23-under 265 and a three-shot win over Matthew Wolff (71), whose suffered from five bogeys in first ten holes. Kevin Kisner (66) was third.

Atwal never found the momentum in the final round. Starting at 11-under he had three pars and then a bogey-double bogey on fourth and fifth. He only birdie was from 22 feet on eighth but also missed a few short putts.

The bright spot was an eagle on 17th after two great shots brought him to five feet. “At least I holed that,” he said with a laugh.

DeChambeau’s final round of seven-under 65 capped by a trio of birdies at the end left overnight leader Wolff (71) in second place. DeChambeau, who now has eight Top-10s in 10 starts in 2020, has been in Top-10 in his last seven starts, five of which were inside Top-5.

“It’s a little emotional for me,” said DeChambeau. “Because I did do something a little different, I changed my body, I changed my mindset in the game, and was able to accomplish a win while playing a completely different style of golf.”

“I was kind of in my own world today.” Indeed.