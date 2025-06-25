DOMS Industries Ltd. launched a new advertising campaign today to promote its INXON pen, targeting students with the tagline “Write Fast, Live More.” The campaign, developed with creative agency TIDAL 7 and produced by Gulliver Films, addresses the pressures faced by students managing packed curricula.

The INXON pen features Vacuum-Based Centrifuge Technology designed to enable ultra-smooth and fast writing. The product includes an ergonomic grip and sleek design aimed at improving writing speed and comfort for students.

Also read

Chief Marketing Officer Saumitra Prasad said the pen represents “breakthrough innovation designed to inspire and empower young learners” and helps children “focus more on learning and creativity.” The campaign was built around consumer insights and targets school-age users and their parents.

DOMS Industries is one of India’s largest stationery and art products companies, operating across 29 states and union territories domestically and in over 50 countries globally. The company manufactures products under its flagship DOMS brand as well as sub-brands including C3, Amariz and FixyFix.

The shares of DOMS Industries Ltd. were trading at ₹2,503.70 up by ₹5 or 0.20 per cent on the NSE today at 3.15 pm.

More Like This

Published on June 25, 2025