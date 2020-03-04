Sports

BCCI halves IPL champions’ prize money

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 04, 2020 Published on March 04, 2020

Mumbai Indians team celebrate after winning the VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 edition. From this edition, the champion team will get ₹10 crore as prize money instead of ₹20 crore. File Photo   -  The Hindu

Instead of ₹20 crore, the IPL champion team will now receive ₹10 crore

The BCCI has decided to halve the prize money for this year’s IPL champions and the runners-up as part of its cost-cutting measures for the upcoming edition.

In a circular sent to all IPL franchises, the BCCI has notified that instead of a whopping ₹20 crore, the IPL champion team will now receive ₹10 crore only. “The financial rewards have been reworked as a part of the cost cutting measures. The champions will get ₹10 crore instead of ₹20 crore. The runners-up will get ₹6.25 crore from earlier ₹12.5 crore,” a BCCI notification, in possession of PTI, read.

The two losing qualifiers will now get ₹4.375 crore each. “The franchises are all in good health. They also have multiple ways like sponsorships to bolster their income. Hence the decision on prize money taken,” a senior BCCI source said.

However, a state association hosting IPL games will get ₹1 crore each with franchises and BCCI contributing ₹50 lakh each. It has also been learnt that mid-level BCCI employees won’t be allowed to avail business class flights like earlier times for flying to the Asian countries (Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE) where the flying time is less than eight hours.

