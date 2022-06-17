Capri Global and KLO Sports acquire teams in Ultimate Kho Kho League

The Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) on Friday said Capri Global and KLO Sports have come on board as franchises. While Capri Global will own Rajasthan-based franchise, KLO Sports will own a Chennai-based franchise called Chennai Quick Guns.

Recently, Adani Sportsline acquired the Gujarat franchise, while GMR Sports bought the Telangana franchise of the sporting league, which will have its inaugural season later this year.

The league is promoted by Amit Burman, Chairman of Dabur Group, in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India.

“We are thrilled to welcome KLO Sports and Capri Global to the league’s roster, which already has eminent corporate names. With this league, we are committed to bringing in a modern-day professional structure in India that will not only take Kho Kho to the next level, but also create a spectacle for fans,” said Ultimate Kho Kho CEO Tenzing Niyogi.

KLO Sports is co-owned by Sanjay Jupudi and Srinath Chittoori, who have business interests in the construction, automobile, and IT sectors in India as well as abroad.

“Our goal is to help Kho Kho become a mainstream sport in India. We believe that the franchise has huge potential, and it can bring a rather forgotten sport back into every household. Apart from investing in the grassroots, KLO Sports will also invest heavily in building a platform that will engage with fans and will become a role model for all sports franchises,” said Sanjay Jupudi Co-Owner, KLO Sports and founder of Qentelli.

Capri Global Group, a leading financial service conglomerate,also owns a franchise in the International League T20 Tournament (ILT20) promoted by Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director of Capri Global said, “We want to be part of the overall sports ecosystem that promotes homegrown sports and plays the role of an enabler in India’s journey to become a leading sporting nation. Kho Kho is one of the most accessible sports in the country and is played by a large population at every skill level. Our goal amongst others is to facilitate training at the grassroots level.”

Ultimate Kho Kho has also roped in Sony Network India (SPNI) as its broadcast partner with an exclusive multi-year contract.