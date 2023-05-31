Cornerstone Sport, a sports agency that represents and manages athletes, on Wednesday announced that it has signed up badminton superstar PV Sindu. The firm will be managing her brand partnerships and other commercial opportunities.

She was earlier being represented by Baseline Ventures.

‘True icon’

“PV Sindhu’s status as a true icon in Indian sports and one of the world’s most talented and accomplished athletes is unquestionable. Her incredible achievements on and off the court are a result of her unparalleled talent, determination, and unwavering focus. We are honored to represent such an exceptional athlete, and we have no doubt that with her hard work and dedication, she will continue to achieve remarkable success both as an athlete and as a role model for people around the world. We are excited to support her in her journey and look forward to witnessing her future triumphs,” said Jogesh Lulla, COO, Cornerstone Sport.

Sindhu won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She is the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. She was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 2021 and also honoured with Arjuna Award. The Indian badminton ace has five world championships medals, including a gold one.

“I am thrilled to join hands with Cornerstone Sport,” said PV Sindhu. “They have an impressive track record of managing top athletes and helping them build successful careers both on and off the field. I am confident that their expertise and resources will further enhance my brand and commercial endeavors,” Sindu said in a statement.

