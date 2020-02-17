Faf Du Plessis steps down as South Africa’s captain for Test and T20 teams effective immediately

South African cricketer Faf Du Plessis has announced that he will be stepping down from team captaincy for all of the Proteas’ Test and T20I teams effective immediately, Cricket South Africa confirmed on Monday.

“#BreakingNews @faf1307 has announced that he is stepping down from his role as captain of the Proteas’ Test and T20 teams effective immediately,” CSA tweeted.

The decision was in light of the restructuring of SA’s cricket team.

“South African cricket has entered a new era. New leadership, new faces, new challenges and new strategies. I remain committed to play in all three formats of the game for now as a player and will offer my knowledge and time to the new leaders of the team." Du Plessis

Left-handed batsman Quinton de Kock will now be taking over the captaincy, the report said.

“The 35-year-old has cited a need to take a step back from captaincy in order to help facilitate the emergence of the next generation of leaders within the team under the new stewardship of Quinton de Kock,” CSA reported.

Du Plessis will continue to support and guide the team as a senior player and a batsman.

"This was one of the toughest decisions to make, but I remain fully committed to supporting Quinton, Mark and my teammates as we continue to rebuild and re-align as a group." Faf du Plessis said in an official statement.

“I am healthy, fit, energised and motivated and certainly see myself playing an important role in the squad for as long as I continue putting in winning performances for the team,” Du Plessis further added.

The right-handed batsman after taking over the role has acted captained for the Proteas for 112 international matches across all three formats since December 2012.

Du Plessis wasn’t part of the three-match ODI series against England as well as the T20I series which the hosts lost 1-2.

The team will play against Australia in a three-match T20I series beginning Friday.