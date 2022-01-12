From DLF to Vivo: a timeline of IPL sponsors from 2008

Take charge, India
Indian Premier League title sponsor VIVO, the Chinese mobile manufacturer, has exited and BCCI has roped in the Tata Group as the chief sponsor of the world’s most lucrative cricket tournament.
Vivo had bagged the title sponsorship rights from 2018 to 2022 for ₹2,200-crore. The Chinese mobile company has the rights as title sponsor for one more year.
However, in 2020 with Sino-Indian diplomatic relations going sour, Vivo had pulled out as IPL sponsor. The gaming company Dream11 stepped in as the title sponsor for a year. Later, Vivo was back as the IPL sponsor in 2021.
Right from DLF IPL in 2008 to Vivo IPL in 2021, the IPL had various title sponsors in a span of 13 years.
Here’s a timeline of title sponsors for IPL from the year 2008:
DLF, then the country’s largest real estate firm had won the title sponsorship and signed a deal for four years with BCCI, by making a bid of ₹40 crore. The deal ended in 2012 and the company did not decide to renew it.
While DLF did not renew the contract, Pepsi, the soft drinks giant, stepped in to sponsor IPL in 2013. It became the second brand to sponsor the IPL.
The multinational beverage company secured the rights with a bid of ₹396 crore for a five year period. The beverage company’s contract ended in 2017 but the company chose to walk out of the deal a year ahead of schedule thanks to the spot fixing allegations swirling around the league.
Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo had signed a two-year contract with BCCI by making a bid of ₹100 crore in 2016.
The Chinese mobile manufacturer had renewed and gained their sponsorship rights for 5 years by making a bid of ₹2,199 crore. Vivo had approximately paid ₹440 crore per year.
However, in 2020, it terminated its agreement before the contract ended due to the Galwan Valley military face-off between India and China.
Dream11, the gaming platform stepped into the space vacated by Vivo with a bid of ₹222 crore.
Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo made a comeback replacing the gaming platform, Dream11. Vivo had won sponsorship rights for 5 years from 2018 to 2022. Vivo was back in 2021 hoping that the Sino-Indian tensions would be forgotten. But evidently, it continued to haunt the company. With Tata Group, a veritable face of homegrown Indian enterprise as the new title sponsor, the BCCI has given itself a double booster shot of higher revenue and a patron whose patriotism is beyond reproach
