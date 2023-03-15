Gujarat Titans on Wednesday said it has signed 26 partners ahead of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

While 11 sponsors have continued their association with the IPL franchise from 2022, 15 more have signed up this year, it added.

Electric scooter manufacturer Ather is the principal partner as a part of a multi-year deal. While BKT Tires and Capri Global maintain their presence on the torso of the jersey as associate partners, the statement added.

“The other associate partners include Jio, Astral and Simpolo Ceramics taking their respective spots on the shoulders of the jersey,” the IPL team’s official statement added.

ACKO has also continued its association with Gujarat Titans and its logo will be visible on the headgear alongside the small finance bank Equitas.

Watch brand Timex will feature on the trousers of the Gujarat Titans kit along with solar panels manufacturer Rayzon Solar. Dream11 and boAt have also continued as official partners.

“Bisleri has signed up as the beverage partner. Havmor is the ice cream partner. Croma has joined hands as the sustainability partner. Jio Cinema will present the viewers with an insider account of Gujarat Titans’ campaign in 2023. Nestle Munch is the chocolate partner while Rario has come on board as an NFT Partner,” the IPL team stated.

The four merchandise partners include EM, Fancode, athleisure brand HRX and Cybeart. Radio One, Radio City and Top FM have signed as the Radio Partners. HCG is the medical partner for the Gujarat Titans.

“Gujarat Titans’ innovative approach to signing partnerships reflects our values on and off the field. We are grateful to the 11 partners who have continued their association and support. It is a matter of great pride for us that the jersey remains unchanged from last year. We also welcome 15 new partners on board and look forward to a long and fruitful association with each one of our partners,” said Arvinder Singh, COO, Gujarat Titans.

