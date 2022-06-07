IPL 15: Ad volumes up 11% compared to IPL 14

Ad volumes in the recently concluded 15 th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) were up nearly 11 per cent per channel, compared to the last season of the T20 league, according to estimates by TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research. The ad volume estimates are based on ads visible across the 21 channels of the Star India network, which telecasted IPL this year.

Overall, the e-commerce segment, spanning across categories, accounted for nearly 32 per cent share of the total ad volumes on IPL 15.

The e-commerce gaming segment topped the ad volume charts with a share of nearly 13 per cent of the total ad volumes, followed by e-commerce wallets category with a share of 8 per cent. Pan Masala (7 per cent), online education (6 per cent ) and online shopping (5 per cent) were also among the top five categories advertised during the recently concluded season of IPL15. “During the 74 matches of IPL 15, the top five categories accounted for 39 per cent the of the total ad volumes,” the report added.

Top three advertisers

Sporta Technologies (Dream Sports), Think & Learn Pvt Ltd (BYJU’s) and Tata Digital emerged as the top three advertisers in IPL 15, as per TAM Sports’ estimates.

This season also saw over 20 new categories being advertised during the matches, which were not advertised in the previous season. This included “e-commerce auto rental services, mortgage loans, two-wheelers, ATM/ debit cards, shaving system/ razor”.

However, while ad volumes were up in IPL 15 compared to IPL 14, there was a dip in terms of the number of categories, advertisers and brands. “The total tally of categories, advertisers and brands dropped by 21 per cent, 13 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, in IPL 15 compared to IPL 14,” the report noted.

Shorter ads were in vogue. “During commercial breaks, 10-20 seconds ads were the most preferred, followed by 21-40 second ads,” TAM Sports report added.