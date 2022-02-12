IPL 2022 mega auction kicks off: Ishan Kishan most expensive buy at for ₹15.25 crore on Day 1

The two-day mega auction for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off at Bengaluru on Saturday with wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan becoming the most expensive buy for the auction.

Kishan who is a part of the elite ₹2-crore club was swooped up by Mumbai Indians for ₹15.25 crore after a frantic bidding war between teams, becoming the second most expensive Indian player in the history of the franchise after the bid for Yuvraj Singh was won by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capital) for ₹16 crore ahead of IPL 2015.

The auction for Tata IPL 2022 kicked off with a bang with Shikhar Dhawan being the first to go under the hammer, After an intense bidding war between Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, Dhawan was swooped up by Punjab Kings for ₹8.25 crore.

Proceedings paused after auctioneer collapsed

However, proceedings were paused unexpectedly for an hour in the afternoon in the middle of the bidding round for Wanindu Hasaranga after Hugh Edmeades, the auctioneer collapsed in the middle of bidding.

“Hugh Edmeades, IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable,” IPL said in a statement.

The auction proceedings were then taken over by Charu Sharma.

The proceedings resumed with the bid for Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga being won by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹10.75 crore.

Overall, nine players crossed double digits in terms of bidding. Batsman Shreyas Iyer, the first player to cross double digits in the bidding war was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹12.25 crore after an intense bidding war. The franchise also swooped up marquee player Pat Cummins for ₹7.25 crore

Bowlers have a field day

Bowlers had a field day on the first day of the auction, with some of the highest-paid players being bowlers. The second most expensive buy for this season, the bid for fast bowler Deepak Chahar was won by Chennai Super Kings for ₹14 crore the franchise’s most expensive buy yet.

Among the nine players who were bid for in double digits, four were bowlers.

Delhi Capitals’ most expensive bid for the day was bowler Shardul Thakur at ₹10.75 crore. Gujarat Titans splurged ₹10 crore on fast bowler Lockie Ferguson. Even Punjab King’s most expensive pick of the day was bowler Kagiso Rabada at ₹9.25 crore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand ,focussed on all-rounders with its two most expensive bids being Hasaranga and Harshal Patel at ₹10.75 crore each. Faf du Plessis returned to RCB for ₹7 crore.

SRH picks Pooran for ₹10.75 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s double-digit bid was wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran for ₹10.75 crore

Some other marquee names included Mohammad Shami who was sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹6.25 crore. Quinton de Kock and David Warner were sold to Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals for ₹6.75 crore and,₹6.25 crore, respectively.

Punjab Kings gets Shah Rukh Khan

On the uncapped list, one of the most awaited names Shah Rukh Khan was swooped up by Punjab Kings for 9 crore.

In a surprising turn, however, there were no takers so far for notable players such as ‘Mr IPL’ Suresh Raina and Australian cricketer Steve Smith on Day 1.

By 8 pm, 51 players were sold with franchises spending ₹3,43,20,00,000 in total. Among the 49 players, 19 were overseas players. Punjab Kings, the franchise with the largest purse had the highest amount left at ₹33.5 crore with 7 players. The auction was in progress at the time of writing.