Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh's consistency earned him a massive bid of ₹18 crore from Punjab Kings via the Right to Match card while South African speedster Kagiso Rabada was bought for ₹10.75 crore by Gujarat Titans in the IPL mega auction here on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings started with the first bid for Arshdeep, whose base price was ₹2 crore.

Eventually, after an intense bidding war, the seamer was bought back by Punjab Kings who exercised the right to match option to complete the deal.

This is the second time an IPL auction is being held outside the country after last year's event in Dubai.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit