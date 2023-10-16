JSW Sports is negotiating brand deals of up to ₹5 crore for Asian Games winners it manages. These deals range from product support, influencer campaigns, content partnerships to brand endorsements & appearances.

“We have already closed 3-4 big endorsement deals for Neeraj since he is the poster boy of Indian sports right now. Neeraj’s annual endorsement range is at INR 4-5 crores. One of the biggest challenges with the marketability of Olympic athletes and Sports in India has been the lack of awareness. Hence we work closely with brands to give a marketing push to these athletes who deserve a lot more for their contribution to Indian sport and nation building,” said Divyanshu Singh, Chief Operating Officer of JSW Sports.

“We are seeing good traction from categories like sports apparel, nutrition, wearables and BFSI etc. What’s most interesting is to see a lot of first timers especially international brands investing on Olympic Sports Talent. From a global sponsor Toyota signing Sreeshankar as a global athlete to Limca Sports partnering with multiple athletes including Tejaswin Shankar who created history by clinching India’s first ever medal in Decathlon since 1974,” he added.

Parth Jindal, Founder of JSW Sports and Inspire Institute of Sport, said, “It gives all of us at the JSW Group immense pride to have played a pivotal part in India’s most successful Asian Games campaign yet. JSW Group is committed to transforming India into a sporting powerhouse and to see the effort yield consistent results on big-stage competitions is a testament to the work being put in.”

JSW Sports supported Athletes (Asian Games Winners)

GOLD

1. Avinash Sable : 3000m Steeplechase

2. Parul Chaudhary : 5000m

3. Neeraj Chopra : Javelin

4. Amoj Jacob, Muhhamed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh : 4x400 Men’s Relay

SILVER

1. Ancy Sojan : Long Jump

2. Sreeshankar Murali : Long Jump

3. Muhammed Ajmal, Vithya Ramraj and Rajesh Ramesh : 4x400 Mixed Relay

4. Parul Chaudhary : 3000m Steeplechase

5. Ajay Kumar Saroj : 1500m

6. Tejaswin Shankar : Decathlon

7. Avinash Sable : 5000m

8. Vithya Ramraj : 4x400m Women’s Relay

BRONZE

1. Preeti Sai Pawar : Boxing 54kg

2. Vithya Ramraj : 400m Hurdles

3. Praveen Chithravel : Triple Jump

4. Sunil Kumar : Wrestling 87kg

5. Antim Panghal : Wrestling 53kg