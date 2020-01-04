Kohli on CAA: Don’t want to comment without full knowledge

My five: Irfan Pathan
India captain Virat Kohli has refrained from making any comments on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), without gaining full knowledge on the sensitive subject.
The CAA will grant Indian nationality to people belonging to minority communities -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians -- in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after six years of residence in India instead of 12, even if they don’t possess any proper document.
In 2016, Kohli had termed demonetisation as the “greatest move in history of Indian politics”, which met with sharp criticism from a lot of quarters, with people questioning his knowledge on the subject.
With Guwahati witnessing massive protests against the CAA till some days back, Kohli was asked about it and the Indian skipper weighed his words carefully.
“On the issue, I do not want to be irresponsible and speak on something that has, you know, radical opinions both sides. I need to have total information, total knowledge of what it means and what is going on and then be responsible to give my opinion on it,” Kohli said ahead of India’s first T20 International against Sri Lanka.
The skipper made it clear that he will not like to get embroiled in a controversy by commenting on a subject that he is not well aware of.
“Because you can say one thing and then someone can say another thing. So, I would not like to get involved in something that I don’t have total knowledge of and it’s not going to be responsible on my part to comment on it.”
However Kohli on his part was happy with the security arrangements and felt that the city is “absolutely safe“.
“The city is absolutely safe. We didn’t see any problems on the roads,” Kohli said, giving his thumbs-up for the match at the Barsapara Stadium.
The Assam Cricket Association is using this match as a “curtain-raiser” ahead of their maiden IPL match this season as Rajasthan Royals have adopted this venue.
There has been deployment of Rapid Action Force for the teams and ACA secretary Devajit Saikia has said the spectators will not even be allowed to bring along handkerchiefs and towels on the match-day as the traditional Assamese scarf was used for protests against CAA.
