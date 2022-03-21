Lakshya Sen inks commercial representation deal with Baseline Ventures

Ace badminton player Lakshya Sen has signed on Baseline Ventures to represent him exclusively on his commercial portfolio and agreements. The 20-year old is the youngest Indian to reach the final of the All England Championship.

Sen became only the 5th Indian shuttler and the first in 21 years to reach the All England Championship final. He is 2022 All England silver medalist, World Championship bronze medallist and 2022 India Open champion.

“We at Baseline Ventures are very pleased to represent Lakshya Sen who, in his young career, has achieved significant milestones. As he continues to challenge new frontiers in world badminton, our team of talent management specialists are excited to nurture ‘Brand Lakshya’. We would like to thank Lakshya, his family and the team at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) for reposing faith in us”, said Baseline Ventures Co-Founder, Ramakrishnan R in a statement.

Almora-born Sen became the number one junior singles player in BWF World Junior ranking in February 2017. He emerged as the champion at the 2018 Asian Junior Championships defeating the top-seeded World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the final. In 2022, he defeated the reigning world champion, Loh Kean Yew, in the India Open final, thus clinching his first Super 500 title.

“I am looking forward to working with the team at Baseline Ventures and relying on their industry experience and expertise,” added Sen.

“Lakshya Sen has been growing by leaps and bounds as a professional badminton player in the international arena in the last couple of years. It augurs well for him to get good representation in the country and overseas with Baseline Ventures and have a good track record of working with India’s top badminton players.” added Lakshya’s coach and Head of PPBA, U. Vimal Kumar.