MS Dhoni completes 15 years in international cricket

Marking a smallpox milestone
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
Two time World Cup winning former India captain MS Dhoni on Monday completed 15 years in international cricket, a milestone that has come at a time when he is on a sabbatical from the game.
The dasher from Ranchi, who made his debut against Bangladesh under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy in 2004, has been one of country’s most impactful cricketers with 17266 runs across all formats for India.
The 38-year-old wicketkeeper turned up for the country in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals while affecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps.
His career is studded with several milestones including leading India to victory in the 2011 World Cup where finished the match with a six to help the ‘Men in Blue’ lift the coveted trophy.
Also read: Dhoni may quit after world cup
Under Dhoni India transformed into one of the most successful limited-overs sides in world cricket and he is the only Indian captain to have won all the three major ICC trophies -- the World Cup in 2011, the T20 World Cup in 2007, the Champions Trophy in 2013. He also led Team India to the number one spot in ICC Rankings in Test and ODIs.
He also led his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings to three titles and two Champions League Twenty victories.
However, the past few months have been marred by speculations of his retirement.
His last outing last outing in India colours was during the lost World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in July where he was run out following a half century.
“Don’t ask me anything till January,” the former skipper recently told the mediapersons when the questions about his retirement propped up. For the record, Dhoni will certainly be donning the CSK Yellow during IPL 2020.
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
Cholera containment WHO highlights progressThe number of cholera cases decreased globally by 60 per cent in ...
Companies face pricing and competitive pressure in most of their export markets
Amol AroraVice-Chairman & MD, Shemford Group of Futuristic Schools Physical activity in some form, no ...
The decline in stock prices over the past two years has created some lucrative opportunities.From buying ...
This might appear to be a strange question, if one went by the performance of the Sensex and the Nifty ...
The key indices have surpassed key barriers
After putting up a subdued performance in recent years, many Indian pharma companies have reported an improved ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...