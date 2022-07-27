Neeraj Chopra reacts after being ruled out of CWG 2022

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra expressed disappointment about not being able to represent the country at the opening ceremony of Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Thursday after he sustained a "minor" groin strain during his historic silver medal-winning finals at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

“I am especially disappointed about losing out on the opportunity to be Team India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony, an honour I was looking forward to having in a few days’ time,” Chopra wrote on Twitter.

“For now, I will focus on my rehabilitation and hope to be back in action very soon. I would like to thank the entire country for all the love and support I have received over the past few days and urge you all to join me in cheering on my fellow Team India athletes in Birmingham over the coming weeks. Jai Hind,” he added.

The 24-year-old was all set to defend his title in Birmingham but pulled out of the multi-sport event after his medical team advised a month's rest after an MRI scan showed a minor injury.

Chopra became only the second Indian athlete to win a medal at World Championship after Anju Bobby George, who had won a bronze in the long jump in 2003.

After his silver medal-ensuring 88.13m throw in the fourth attempt, Chopra had felt some unease in his right thigh and his worst fears had come true.

"I thought even the fourth throw could have gone farther. After that, I felt something on my thigh and could not do my best in the next two. I had strapping (on the thigh)," Chopra had said after his event.

Chopra said he had discussions with his support team, the IOA, AFI and SAI's CAIMS and collectively decided to skip the CWG, keeping in mind his long-term goals and to avoid risking any further aggravation of the injury.

According to a PTI report, Chopra was the flag bearer of the Indian contingent during the inauguration ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.