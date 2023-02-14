Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) along with BCCI is exploring the possibility of hosting IPL matches in Saudi Arabia. This comes after Saudi Arabia announced its partnership with Twenty 20 cricket league, the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL).

The partnership was announced in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“Saudi Arabia is opening up and they want millions of people visiting the country. We welcome them as our partners, as this will strengthen our ties. They also have a cricket stadium, so we can have matches,” said Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President, BCCI.

The country is anticipating tapping into the IPL fan base with the official partnership.

“Cricket is like religion in India and we know IPL is big and it has access to billions of fan bases across the world. We are exploring all options on how to maximise partnership with IPL. We are in discussion with BCCI on the opportunities available. As part of our global marketing strategy, the Indian subcontinent is a key market and we are continually enhancing ways in which we can excite tourists and welcome them to Saudi,” said Alhasan Aldabbagh, APAC President at Saudi Tourism Authority.

“It’s an exciting prospect that the Saudi Tourism Authority has immense faith in the power of IPL to bring countries together. We believe that the partnership will help promote Saudi’s unique and diverse offering, and position it as the leading leisure and tourism destination in the world,” said Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket.