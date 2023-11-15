Virat Kohli became the first batter in the history of the game to score 50 ODI centuries, going past his idol Sachin Tendulkar during the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand here on Wednesday.

Kohli reached the landmark when he worked Kiwis pacer Lockie Ferguson to square leg for a double, moving from 98 to 100.

Kohli, a man with impeccable sense of occasion, achieved the milestone at the Wankhede Stadium with the legendary Tendulkar himself in attendance.

The whole heft of the achievement was magnified by the fact that November 15 also was the last time Tendulkar batted in international match for India, a Test against the West Indies at this venue.

Kohli also became the highest scorer in a single edition of a World Cup, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar (673 runs in 2003) during India's semifinal against New Zealand here.

He also became the highest run-getter of this tournament, eclipsing South Africa's Quinton de Kock (591), followed by New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (565).

Kohli is also third in the list of most 50-plus scores in international cricket headed by Tendulkar (264) and followed by Ponting (217). Kohli has 217.