Rakesh Ramanlal Shah, Chairman and Managing Director for GSEC Limited, has been appointed by the Government of Sri Lanka as the Honorary Consul for Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad with consular jurisdiction covering the State of Gujarat, stated an official release.

Shah received his Commission of Appointment on Monday from High Commissioner Kshenuka Senewiratne. The creation of this post aims to strengthen Sri Lanka’s relations with Gujarat, in view of the trade, investment, and tourism potential, the release added.

Rakesh Ramanlal Shah, Chairman & Managing Director GSEC Ltd, appointed by the GOSL as the Honorary Consul for Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad with consular jurisdiction covering the State of Gujarat, received his Commission of Appointment today (08/07) from HC @KshenuSnw. pic.twitter.com/NQUnj6S0h9 — Sri Lanka in India (@SLinIndia) July 8, 2024

Congratulating the new Honorary Consul on his appointment, High Commissioner Senewiratne highlighted the importance of elevating Sri Lanka’s engagements with Gujarat in all related sectors. Considering his business credentials, she noted that he is best placed to assist the High Commission in pursuing this objective to fruition. They discussed possible immediate areas of cooperation, especially focused on enhancing tourism. The Indo-Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce and Industry was identified as a framework to facilitate economic linkages with Gujarat.